Homewood Business Happenings - December 2024

Now Open

John Blalock and Lee Williams have opened a financial planning and wealth management office called Blalock Williams at 2906 Crescent Ave. Blalock is the CEO and a financial advisor and Williams is the chief investment officer. Their services include financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, estate planning and wealth transfer. 205-779-0795

Coming Soon

Birmingham-based pizzeria chain Slice Pizza & Brew recently unveiled plans for its fifth location, set to open in early 2024 in Homewood’s Edgewood neighborhood at 1010 Oxmoor Road. The new location will feature a dining area for nearly 100 patrons, a semi-enclosed patio, a private dining room and a full-service bar.

The Dobbins Group, based at 2914 Linden Ave. in Homewood, has announced two upcoming apartment developments in Birmingham and near Hoover. The company plans to build 310 apartments in a development called Colina West Homewood at 80 W. Oxmoor Road. It will contain units with one to three bedrooms in three-story buildings and two-story carriage homes. Units will include smart access controls, glass-door showers, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, Wi-Fi, package lockers, gated entrances, hiking trails and a grab-and-go market. 205-503-4000

Relocations and Renovations

Homewood Animal Hospital, 501 Scott St., on Nov. 27 received approval from the Homewood City Council for its expansion plans. The hospital is expanding from three exam rooms to five, enlarging its surgery suite and adding a room dedicated to saying goodbye to pets at the end of life. 205-943-0008

Birchfield Penuel Architects has renovated its office at 2805 Crescent Ave. #200, adding more collaborative spaces and an internal stairwell and replacing exterior walls with oversized windows. 205-870-1876

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, 2010 Brookwood Medical Center Drive, in mid-October opened a new $3.6 million, 1,700-square-foot cath lab. 833-251-9895

News and Accomplishments

× Expand Alabama Goods

Alabama Goods, which was founded in Homewood and has a store at 2933 18th St. S. and other locations in Huntsville and Hoover, was named a finalist for the 2023 Small Business of the Year award, given out by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and Business Council of Alabama, in the category for businesses with one to 10 employees. 205-803-3900

Meredith Drennen, executive director for the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, has been named the new chairwoman of the board of directors for the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama. 205-871-5631

Personnel Moves

Michael Orme has been promoted to the position of president at Immediate, a company that provides other businesses’ employees with on-demand access to their earned wages through integration with payroll providers. Immediate is based at 2820 Central Ave. As president, he will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s operations, including strategic planning, growth initiatives, customer success and financial management.