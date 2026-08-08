Homewood business happenings: August 2026

× Expand Dr. Stephen Pak, Lakeshore Dental

NOW OPEN

Led by Dr. Stephen Pak, Lakeshore Dental opened at 511 Brookwood Blvd. near Target on Lakeshore. With 30 years of experience, Pak offers services like general dentistry, teeth whitening, fillings, dental implants and cosmetic dental services. It is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

205-941-7391, lakeshore-dental.com

Expand NY Deli and Juice Bar

COMING SOON

NY Deli and Juice Bar will be opening at 803 Green Springs Highway in the former SanPeggio’s Pizza spot. Specializing in authentic halal New York chopped cheese sandwiches and street-style cuisine, the deli will serve fresh sandwiches, juices, smoothies and breakfast dishes.

nydelieats.com

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

Bryant Bank recently relocated its Homewood branch to a new location down the street at 1725 28th Ave. S. The new 3,100-square-foot facility replaced the bank’s previous branch. The location features updated amenities and a drive-thru service. The bank office is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drive-thru is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

205-912-2050, bryantbank.com

The three-story Vitalogy Wellness Center and Med-Spa is under construction at 2714 20th St. S., and will replace the former Metcalf Realty building. The $7 million project is being developed by Crescent Real Estate Holdings and built by Pylon Building Group. Vitalogy Wellness Center and Med-Spa is a Homewood-based practice led by Dr. Farah Sultan and her team that focuses on holistic medicine, anti-aging, regenerative treatments and aesthetic services. It’s currently at 2704 20th St. S. The new facility is set to be completed by 2027 and will also accommodate other tenants.

205-859-2401, vitalogywellnessandmedspa.com

ANNIVERSARIES

Expand The Collective

The Collective hair salon is celebrating its second anniversary in its Homewood location at 169 Oxmoor Road, Suite 105. The salon offers haircuts, styling, color, hair treatments, hair removal and texture treatments. It also has a Pepper Place location at 2801 2nd Ave. S. Appointments can be made online or by calling the hair salon.

205-558-9541, thecollectivebham.com

Evolve Massage and Alternative Healing celebrated its fifth anniversary in Homewood at 2831 Linden Ave. It specializes in therapeutic massages to help people find relief from pain. Evolve offers deep tissue, relaxation, prenatal care, couples and pain therapy massages, along with alternative therapies like Reiki, sound baths and red-light therapy. Evolve opened its original location in 2014 on Highland Avenue before later moving to Homewood. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

205-855-9125, evolvebham.com

Johnny’s Restaurant, at 2902 18th St. S., Suite 200, is celebrating its 14th anniversary. The restaurant serves classic meat-and-three dishes, as well as Greek specialties. Its dishes include baked Greek chicken, fried catfish, chicken pot pie, 15-hour pot roast, fried green tomatoes, parmesan grit cake and Creole red beans. Johnny’s Restaurant is open Monday through Friday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

205-802-2711, johnnyshomewood.com

TherapySouth is celebrating 20 years of serving communities across the South with physical therapy care. What started as a single clinic in 2006 has grown to serve communities throughout Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. TherapySouth provides services including orthopedic physical therapy, hand therapy, pelvic health and wellness services. The Lakeshore location is at 1280 Columbiana Road and is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The SoHo location is at 2610 19th St. S. and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

205-968-1283 (Lakeshore), 205-558-6400 (SoHo), therapysouth.com

u4ic Yoga, at 2926 Central Ave., Suite 106, is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Homewood. u4ic (pronounced euphoric) is based on four core values from owner Tony Todd: community, culture, passion and presence. Classes offered at the studio include lit vinyasa flow, stretch + core flow, yin, all levels flow, HIIT yoga, yoga flow, beginners flow and private flow. People can book lessons online or request a private lesson. Everyone is welcome to attend, and it strives to make yoga accessible for all levels of experience.

205-874-9333, u4icyoga.com

CLOSINGS

After 23 years, Shoefly Boutique is closing at 2823 18th St. S., and it currently is looking for someone who is interested in acquiring the established boutique. The store sells women’s shoes, clothing, jewelry and other accessories. The owner and her team said they are thankful for the customers, employees, vendors, friends and family members who have supported them for more than two decades.

205-870-7131

Freddy’s Bistro and Bar closed after two years at 1706 Oxmoor Road in the former Nabeel’s Café location. Its location at 2251 Highland Ave. remains open and was recently remodeled to become a cocktail bar with a curated, limited menu. Freddy’s on Highland Avenue is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday 4-10 p.m. and Saturday 2-10 p.m.

205-962-8825, freddyswinebar.com