Homewood Business Happenings: August 2025

Now Open

Samford University recently celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony for Samford Horizons Phase 1. The ceremony celebrated the completion of two new residence halls and the Bill and Kimerman Stevens Plaza. Samford Horizons Phase I includes $300 million in investment. Other projects to be completed before August 2025 include two additional residence halls accommodating 513 first-year students and an expansion of the north parking facility with more than 500 new stalls.

The Collective, a hair salon, recently opened a new location in Homewood. The salon originated in Pepper Place and has expanded to their second location in West Homewood at 169 Oxmoor Road, Suite 105. Services offered include haircuts, styling, color and more. Appointments can be made online. 205-558-9541

Anniversaries

Bryant Bank is celebrating 20 years of business. The bank has a location in Homewood at 1919 28th Avenue South, Suite 101. Office hours are from 9 a.m. to p.m. Monday- Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Drive-thru hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The bank is closed Saturday and Sunday. 205-802-6300

Rousso Pediatric Dentistry is celebrating one year at 2716 18th Place S., Suite 100, right by the Valley Hotel. Dr. Emily Rousso understands the unique needs of children and strives to create a warm, welcoming environment where they feel safe and comfortable. She takes the time to develop personalized treatment plans tailored to your child’s specific needs. 205-203-0584

Birmingham Animal Hospital + Resort is celebrating two years in business. The business combines expert veterinary care and surgical procedures with a resort for boarding in an upscale, modern environment. The fear-free facility is designed to minimize stress for pets while Dr. Claire Bellman and staff care for them. Emergency veterinary care is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 205-406-6710

Whiskey Foxtrot Burger Shoppe, 1919 28th Ave. S., Suite 113, has been serving specialty burgers in the Homewood community for two years. The restaurant is a casual dining establishment, offering customers gourmet hamburgers and hot dogs made from American wagyu beef. Craft beer, top shelf bourbons and whiskeys are also on the menu. Diners can stop by Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 205-834-8648

Alabama Aegis, Inc., 2910 Linden Ave., Suite 203, has been serving senior citizens and those with special needs for 31 years now. The organization provides life care planning services to maximize the client’s quality of life by assessing immediate needs and preparing for potential needs in the future. Alabama Aegis also provides services to oversee and coordinate care in nursing homes and recreational therapy. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 205-871-2007

CLOSING

DeVinci’s Italian Restaurant, located at 2707 18th St S in Homewood, will close Aug. 10 after 64 years in business. The announcement was posted to Instagram. The family’s statement thanked generations of customers and noted the building will transition to a new owner who “shares the same love for food and people.”