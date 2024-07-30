Homewood Business Happenings August 2024

Now Open

Rousso Pediatric Dentistry is now open at 2716 18th Place S., Suite 100, right by the Valley Hotel. Dr. Emily Rousso understands the unique needs of children and strives to create a warm, welcoming environment where they feel safe and comfortable. She takes the time to develop personalized treatment plans tailored to your child’s specific needs. 205-203-0584

New Ownership

UAB Health System has acquired Ascension St. Vincent’s for $450 million. UAB will gain ownership of all St. Vincent’s sites of care, including St. Vincent’s Primary Care Mayfair, at 3106 Independence Drive, and the hospitals at Birmingham, Blount, Chilton, East and St. Clair. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024. 205-934-4681

News and Accomplishments

Jen Allred, of the Lakeshore Foundation, was recently honored in the Birmingham Business Journal 2024 C-Suite Awards for high achievement. Allred is on the senior leadership team, serving as the chief of programs and special projects at the Lakeshore Foundation. She began her work in Alabama in 2000 and works in special events, development of physical activity programs and communications for the foundation. 205-313-7400

The Baptist Health System, a nonprofit corporation that owns 30% of Brookwood Baptist Health, has announced the appointment of Brandon Wilson, executive chairman of Wilbron Inc., to their board of trustees. Wilson is a graduate of Auburn University and a 2023 inductee into the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) College of Fellows. Wilson founded Wilbron, Inc., and is the author of “Sabotage: Leadership that Overcomes Betrayal, Theft and Deceit.” 205-877-1000

An affiliate of Nephrology Associates, Kidney Properties of Alabama LLC, recently bought a one-floor office building in Vestavia Hills. The building is near Renew Dermatology, just off U.S. 31. With over 16,000 square feet, the building is set up to potentially house a health care office. The property was purchased for $1.5 million, and there is no confirmation yet of what will eventually occupy the building. 205-226-5900

Personnel Moves

Jennifer Jaquess has been recently promoted to executive director at Red Mountain Theatre. Jaquess has been at the Red Mountain Theatre for 12 years now, beginning as the director of development, and later on serving as the managing director. President Janet Kavinoky stated that “Jennifer is a proven leader who knows our community.” The Red Mountain Theatre is known for arts education for all ages and for bringing the arts to the community on the stage. 205-324-2424

Anniversaries

Wrapsody is celebrating one year at 2840 18th St. S. in Homewood, with this location being one of five in Alabama. The boutique gift shop carries gifts, home accessories, seasonal décor, sorority bid day packages, clothing, handbags, jewelry and more. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 205-974-1388

Alabama Aegis, Inc., 2910 Linden Ave., Suite 203, has been serving senior citizens and those with special needs for 31 years now. The organization provides life care planning services to maximize the client’s quality of life by assessing immediate needs and preparing for potential needs in the future. Alabama Aegis also provides services to oversee and coordinate care in nursing homes and recreational therapy. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 205-871-2007

Whiskey Foxtrot Burger Shoppe, 1919 28th Ave. S., Suite 113, has been serving specialty burgers in the Homewood community for one year. The restaurant is a casual dining establishment, offering customers gourmet hamburgers and hot dogs made from American wagyu beef. Craft beer, top shelf bourbons and whiskeys are also on the menu. Diners can stop by Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 205-834-8648

Birmingham Animal Hospital + Resort is celebrating one year in business. The business combines expert veterinary care and surgical procedures with a resort for boarding in an upscale, modern environment. The fear-free facility is designed to minimize stress for pets while Dr. Claire Bellman and staff care for them. Emergency veterinary care is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Closings

Hooters has closed its Homewood location at 1278 Oak Grove Road. This location was one of two that were closed in Alabama, with locations in five other states closing as well. A representative for the company cited the reason for the closings was “underperformance.” New restaurants will open across the country, but there is no specific word if any of them will be in Alabama. Hooters is well known for chicken wings, but the restaurant chain also serves burgers, seafood, sandwiches, tacos, salads and more.