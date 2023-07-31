Homewood Business Happenings - August 2023

Now Open

Whiskey Foxtrot Burger Shoppe is now open in Merchants Walk at 1919 28th Ave. S., Suite 113.

Coming Soon

Cantina Tortilla Grill plans to reopen soon in the former Little London Kitchen space at 162 Oxmoor Road, after closing four years ago. The restaurant will serve made-fresh-daily Mexican food including tacos and margaritas.

Relocations and Renovations

Bustle, a boutique wedding dress company run by Meredith Carter, has relocated to an almost-2,400-square-foot space in the Landmark Building at 1823 27th Ave. S., Suite C. The business, which operates by appointment only, formerly was in another location in Homewood, said property manager Harrison Peer of Robinson Real Estate, which owns the Landmark Building. The Landmark Building has a total of about 12,000 square feet and is about 60% full, Peer said. 205-502-7484

New Ownership

In February, Katherine Mumalo took over ownership of The Homewood Barbershop from her father, Howard Campbell. A remodel is planned with Barber Companies for the barbershop, located at 2724 18th St. S. 205-871-7721

News and Accomplishments

KC Projects Public Relations, located at 2719 18th Place S., was recently named Top Public Relations Agency of the Year in the boutique category by Ragan’s PR Daily Awards. 205-807-0834

Personnel Moves

× Expand Madeline Rafferty

Madeline Rafferty has been hired as a support trainer at the Burn Boot Camp Homewood location at 1035 Broadway Park. 205-529-8444

Renew Dermatology, 1651 Independence Court #211, welcomes Brooke Warnock to its aesthetic team. Warnock has extensive skin care and aesthetic treatment knowledge and believes patient care is also essential. She loves working with patients to customize a treatment plan that best meets their skin care goals. 205-580-1500

Anniversaries

Alabama Aegis, 2910 Linden Ave., Suite 203, is celebrating 30 years of assisting seniors and persons with special needs in obtaining and understanding Medicare and Medicaid, community benefits and entitlements. Their social workers provide case management and supervision for individual care that is specific to each person’s needs. Alabama Aegis also provides a recreational therapist for seniors to plan activities that can be done in the home to maintain physical and mental health. 205-871-2007