Homewood business happenings: April 2026

× Expand Submitted Foo Hai

COMING SOON

Foo Hai, an authentic Chinese food offering from Atlanta’s Urban Hai, is expected to open this spring in the lower level of Aloft at 1903 29th Ave. S., Suite 101, in downtown Homewood. The restaurant was first announced in 2024 when Urban Hai shared plans to open in the space. Urban Hai, based in Midtown Atlanta, serves dishes from several regions of China, including noodles, wontons and dumplings.

Big John Buffet, a comfort food restaurant serving Southern dishes buffet-style, plans to open this spring at 162 Oxmoor Road in West Homewood. The restaurant will take over the former Cantina Tortilla Grille building, which closed in 2024. Owner John Yoon plans to transform the space into a buffet style restaurant focused on classic Southern comfort foods.

Project LeanNation is set to open in May at 2809 18th St. S. The performance-based nutrition company will offer chef-prepared meals, protein shakes, supplements and in-store scans to help customers understand body composition and support their health goals. 205-784-2000, projectleannation.com

NOW OPEN

Expand Submitted Birmingham Wellness Massage

Birmingham Wellness Massage has opened a new location at 2120 16th Ave. S., Suite 203, the company’s fourth in the Birmingham area. The business offers massage therapy services seven days a week. Appointments can be scheduled online. 205-953-1513, birminghamwellnessmassage.com/homewood

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

Expand Submitted Glow by Gabby

Glow by Gabby, a locally owned tanning salon founded by Gabby McWhorter, has expanded from its original location on Morris Avenue in downtown Birmingham to a new studio at 2807 18th St. S. in downtown Homewood. Located next to Soho Retro, Glow by Gabby offers in-studio luxury spray tans as well as mobile spray tanning services for weddings and events. 205-543-0841, glowbygabby.com

Expand Submitted Dawson parking deck complete

Construction on the Dawson Memorial Baptist Church parking deck is now complete at 1114 Oxmoor Road, adding more than 300 public parking spaces. It has opened as part of a lease agreement with the city to help ease parking in the Edgewood business district. The second, third and fourth deck levels are available to the public Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight. The parking deck is reserved for church use on Sundays.

Dunn Real Estate LLC has bought 111 Broadway St. for $1 million. The three-suite property includes Kat Bailey Interiors, artist Emily Morgan Brown’s studio and James Pierce Salon. Dunn Real Estate is a division of Birmingham-based Dunn Cos., which also owns other Homewood properties, including 1818 28th Ave. S., a two-building property with 12 suites, and 2721 19th Place S., a 4,774-square-foot retail building leased to The Optimist Pilates, Jack N’ Jill Shop and Sikes Children’s Shoes.

PERSONNEL MOVES

Realtor John Tidwell has joined the RealtySouth Homewood office at 1690 Reese St. 205-207-7200, realtysouth.com/bio/johntidwell

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Expand Submitted The Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Public Library received a $3,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Homewood to purchase sewing machines and supplies for hands-on learning programs at the library. The machines were recently used in a Teen Sewing Class series and will be available for patrons to check out after completing sewing instruction. The library will host a Tween Sewing Class for ages 9-12 on Mondays April 27 and May 4, 11 and 18 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of sewing machine anatomy and sewing skills, as well as complete a hands-on project. Advance registration is required. homewoodpubliclibrary.org

ANNIVERSARIES

Expand Submitted Bustle

Bustle, an all-sample wedding gown shop, is celebrating two years at 1823 27th Ave. S., Suite C. The boutique was designed to provide an elegant experience for brides searching for the perfect wedding dresses. Appointments are required for fittings. 205-502-7484, bustlegowns.com

Buka, a neighborhood wine shop, market and takeaway cafe, is celebrating its fifth anniversary. The business opened at 186 Oxmoor Road, Suite 100, in West Homewood in April 2021 and now hosts pop-ups, wine tastings, dinners and more. 205-527-8007, bukabhm.com

Farrell-Calhoun Paint, a family-owned paint retailer, is celebrating two years at 2704 19th St. S. The company has been family owned and operated since its founding in 1905 and specializes in paint products, including Green Wise products for environmentally friendly building projects. 205-245-8150, farrellcalhoun.com

Expand Submitted The Collective

The Collective salon has now been open for one year at its second location at 169 Oxmoor Road in West Homewood. The business offers the same services as its original Pepper Place location, including haircuts, styling, color, hair treatments, hair removal and more. 205-558-9541, thecollectivebham.com

Han’ei Kaya Sushi Grill at 1017 Oxmoor Road in Edgewood has marked its first anniversary. The restaurant serves traditional sushi and grilled Japanese dishes with a modern twist. 205-490-1024, haneikayasushigrill.com

Indian Kitchen House at 22 Green Springs Highway is marking its first anniversary. The restaurant specializes in authentic Indian cuisine with a modern twist and serves dishes such as chicken biryani. 205-563-2068, ikhbhm.com

Expand Submitted Luca Lagotto

Luca Lagotto is celebrating its second anniversary at 1722 28th Ave. S. The restaurant, named after a beloved family dog, serves Italian cuisine inspired by the idea of enjoying a meal with neighbors. The menu includes pasta, pizza and other traditional Italian dishes. 205-624-0086, eatluca.com

Venue 197, the event space operated by 1918 Catering at 197 Vulcan Road, is celebrating its first anniversary. The venue is available for events and is run by 1918 Catering, a full-service food company founded in 2016 by brothers Jason and Jamal Johnson that specializes in catering, concessions and food trucks. The menu offers a range of Southern comfort food with innovative flavors. 205-518-5711, 1918catering.com

CLOSINGS

Maple Street Biscuit Company in downtown Homewood has closed after six years in operation. The Cracker Barrel-owned breakfast restaurant was located at 2801 18th St. S. and was known for its biscuit variations. It failed to meet sales expectations. One of its most popular menu items was “The Squawking Goat,” a biscuit with fried chicken, a fried goat cheese medallion and house-made pepper jelly that was featured on Food Network’s “Guilty Pleasures.”