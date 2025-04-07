Homewood Business Happenings: April 2025

NOW OPEN

Han’ei Kaya Sushi Grill has opened at 1017 Oxmoor Road in Edgewood, under Three15 Studio and next to Ruby Sunshine. The restaurant, which opened in February, offers traditional Japanese bites with a modern twist. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

haneikayasushigrill.com, 205-490-1024

Indian Kitchen House is now open at 22 Green Springs Highway in Homewood. The restaurant held a soft opening on March 7, serving dishes such as chicken biryani. The restaurant specializes in authentic Indian cuisine with a modern twist.

ikhbhm.com, 205-563-2068

1918 Catering has opened a new venue, Venue 197, at 197 Vulcan Road in Homewood. The location is open for

lunch daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Founded in 2016 by brothers Jason and Jamal Johnson, 1918 Catering is a Birmingham-based full-service food company with expertise in catering, concessions and food trucks. The menu features a mix of Southern comfort and innovative flavors, with customer favorites such as smoked brisket, shrimp and grits and their signature "Dirty Fries"—house-seasoned fries topped with fresh scallions and peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese, with steak, chicken or pork.

1918catering.com, 205-518-5711

The Broken Knife, a new sandwich shop at 195 Vulcan Road, has opened. The dine-in and takeout restaurant features house-smoked meats and cheeses, along with fresh-made focaccia and ciabatta daily. All sauces are made in-house, and the duck-fat chips are a popular menu item. Find them on Facebook or Doordash.

205-427-0542

COMING SOON

The Collective, a trendy salon that originally opened in 2019 at Pepper Place, is expanding to West Homewood. The business announced in March that it will open its new location this month at 169 Oxmoor Road. The salon will offer the same services as its Pepper Place location, including haircuts, styling, color, hair treatments, hair removal and more.

thecollectivebham.com, 205-264-9991

NEWS & ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Southland Transportation Group, an International® commercial truck dealership, has received International’s Top Dealer Award. The award, introduced in 2018, honors the top 8% of International® dealerships that achieve the highest level of performance in operating and financial standards, market representation and customer satisfaction.

ANNIVERSARIES

Luca Lagotto is celebrating its first anniversary at 1722 28th Ave. S. The restaurant, named after a beloved family dog, serves Italian cuisine inspired by the idea of enjoying a meal with neighbors.

Luca Lagotto is celebrating its first anniversary at 1722 28th Ave. S. The restaurant, named after a beloved family dog, serves Italian cuisine inspired by the idea of enjoying a meal with neighbors. The menu includes pasta, pizza and other traditional Italian dishes. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to

10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

eatluca.com, 205-624-0086

Farrell-Calhoun Paint is celebrating one year at 2704 19th St. S. The company has been family-owned and operated since its founding in 1905. Farrell-Calhoun specializes in paint products, including Green Wise products for environmentally friendly building projects. Hours are Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

farrellcalhoun.com, 205-245-8150

, a bridal shop, is celebrating one year at 1823 27th Ave. S., Suite C. The boutique was designed to provide an elegant experience for brides searching for the perfect wedding gown. Appointments are required for fittings and can be made online.

bustlegowns.com, 205-502-7484