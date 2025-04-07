Homewood Beautification Board honors Birmingham Luxury Motors with quarterly award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce Birmingham Luxury Motors has been awarded the Quarterly Beautification Award for their new location in the WestHomewood community.

The Homewood Beautification Board and the Homewood Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Birmingham Luxury Motors has been awarded the Quarterly Beautification Award for their new location in West Homewood.

"We are thrilled to see an investment in the West Homewood community by an established greater Birmingham auto dealer," said Mary Michael Kelley, Homewood Beautification Board President. "Birmingham Luxury Motors’ new Homewood location is simply beautiful, and the Beautification Board is proud to honor it with our spring beautification award."

The Beautification Award recognizes businesses and organizations that have made significant improvements to the appearance and overall aesthetic of the Homewood area. Birmingham Luxury Motors’ new facility, located at 190 Vulcan Rd., features a modern design and well-manicured landscaping. The business specializes in high-quality, pre-owned luxury vehicles from brands like Audi, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and more.