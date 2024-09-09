Homewood’s Greek culture to shine at acclaimed FOOD + Culture Festival

Expand Photo courtesy of Timothy Hontzas. Timothy Hontzas is the owner of Johnny’s Restaurant, where he melds Greek cuisine and Southern culture to create delicious dishes.

The FOOD + Culture Festival will return to Birmingham for its second year of celebrating the city’s cuisine.

In 2023, it took third place for “Best New Festival” according to USA Today. This year, nearly 80 chefs, mixologists and other professionals from the restaurant industry in Alabama and from across the country are participating, including two talents from Homewood.

On Sept. 20, the festival will highlight Greek food. Fanoula Gulas, the baker behind The Greek Kouzina, and chef Timothy Hontzas, owner of Johnny’s Restaurant, are eagerly looking forward to the festival.

In 2010, Gulas began making small-scale desserts to thank people in her life.

“When I baked them baklava, which is from my heart, they were so excited,” Gulas said. Seeing the smiles on their faces gave her the idea of starting a business. “I can offer something that is authentic and tasty and fresh, something that everyone will love.’

“The Greek Kouzina is a very niche business,” Gulas said. She first began selling her baked goods and savory appetizers in local farmers markets. She said the work is very fulfilling, and she also appreciates meeting new people who are drawn to the vibrant Greek culture that infuses her cooking.

“The majority of people do love Greek food,” Gulas said. “The Mediterranean diet is still very popular due to how healthy it is. For the most part, it’s an easy cuisine with natural ingredients.”

Her most popular dessert is baklava, and her top selling savory dish is spanakopita. Other desserts she makes are Greek almond cookies called amygdalota, butter cookies called koulourakia and a Greek version of biscotti called paximadia.

Her commercial kitchen is at Sorelle Café on Broadway Street, which is a take-and-go café offering premade dishes and desserts. Joy Smith is the owner and Gulas’ friend.

“Between the two of us, with her Italian background and my Greek background, I think we make a nice mixture,” Gulas said. Both belong to the Birmingham chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International, which is a way for women in food and hospitality businesses to network and build each other up.

For the FOOD + Culture Festival, Gulas anticipates preparing a dessert. Last year, she enjoyed working alongside gifted chefs and was impressed by their dedication to making their signature dishes outdoors.

“I think it’s a wonderful way for people to try different food,” she said. “I’m one of the little guys, but I’m honored to be there.”

Johnny’s Restaurant has a laid-back atmosphere and a menu of dishes that combine Greek flavors and Southern flair. It has been located on 18th Street South for twelve years and has been featured in publications such as Taste of the South, Garden & Gun and Southern Living.

“I had no choice but to cook, being Greek,” Hontzas said. “I have always been surrounded by food. It’s always been an intricate part of any event. … There’s a huge correlation between Southern cuisine and Greek customs. The two go hand in hand.”

Due to inclement weather, Hontzas was unable to participate in the festival last year and said he was thrilled to be invited again. “I was obviously honored and flattered that they asked me,” he said. “When they wanted to focus on Greek heritage, of course I’m going to dive right into that.”

For the dinner he will prepare two courses: rolo kima, which is lamb meatloaf with marinara and garnished with sumac tzatziki, and fasolakia, a green bean dish. The dessert will be kataifi, which are crispy pistachio chocolate wafers.

“That’s what I love to do,” Hontzas said, “take Greek and Southern cuisine and marry them together.”

Hontzas said he was pleased that the festival made such an impact last year. “That was only its first year — that’s pretty impressive,” he said. “People from the state of Alabama should be proud.”

The Greek dinner at the festival will be located on 29th Street South by Pepper Place. “It will be an experience, preparing dinner in the evening under some beautiful lights,” Gulas said. “They’ll have a Greek band, and it will be a very enjoyable experience with some fabulous food.”