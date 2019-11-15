Hill Apartments transitioning to The Eastbury condos

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Hill Apartments at 1840 Oxmoor Road are becoming The Eastbury condominiums.

According to Margie Ingram of Ingram & Associates, which is in charge of sales and marketing for The Eastbury, the development’s first phase opened this fall and consists of 66 units.

Ingram said The Hill was a successful leasing property, but its conversion to condominiums opens a new avenue for people looking to buy in Homewood.

“This will give people the opportunity — because the average price of homes in Homewood, in that area, is close to $400,000 — so it gives people an opportunity to own in that area for a lesser price and also have amenities that you wouldn’t have if you bought necessarily a single-family home,” she said.

Ingram said prices for the units, which range from one to three bedrooms, start in the low $200,000s and go up to the low $500,000s.

Amenities include a pool, fitness center, social bar area, conference room, gated parking, garages and storage units.

The development as a whole has 122 units, sits on 3.25 acres and was originally built to be a continuation of the Hallman Hill Condominiums across the street, Ingram said.

“When the economy crashed, the developer decided he would just go with apartments,” Ingram said.

John Chapman of Hill Capital Partners purchased the property for about $32 million near the beginning of 2019, Ingram said.

The new owner started to remodel units in April, Ingram said, and the second phase should be completed by late 2020.

For more information, visit theeastbury.com or call 205-802-8697.