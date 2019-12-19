Hero Doughnuts expands into larger space

× Expand Photo by Jacob Cole. Hero Doughnuts expanded its shop at 3027 Central Ave. and now has 40 seats and an additional 1,100 square feet.

Hero Doughnuts has opened a new, expanded area inside of the original doughnut shop in Homewood.

Hero Doughnuts, at 3027 Central Ave., has served delectable doughnuts since it opened its doors in 2017. But founder and chef Wil Drake said the space became too small.

Hero Doughnuts is now leasing the space formerly occupied by Nabeel’s Market that is attached to the original shop. The new space expands Hero Doughnuts from 18 to 40 seats while also going from 1,400 to 2,500 square feet.

Drake said the new space is open and bright, with multiple windows letting in sunlight.

“Our goal is always to provide delicious, hand-crafted food that makes people happy,” he said. “The new space allows more folks the opportunity to linger and enjoy our food. We love our location in Homewood and are proud to be in a central place where visitors and families from the neighborhood can be together.”

Drake said expanding Hero Doughnuts’ menu contributed to a seating shortage. That should no longer be an issue.

“Hero has become a community gathering space, where folks have breakfast meetings and kids play and have fun,” he said. “We love that aspect of our business, so having more space is going to be really great for everyone. When we expanded the menu to include lunch items, we really started bursting at the seams. So when we found out the space next door became available, we jumped on it.”

For more information about Hero Doughnuts, visit herodoughnuts.com or call 205-623-1017.