Heights Fitness opens new location in Homewood

Olivia Kilpatrick, April Roberson, Amanda Traywick, and Karen Cox, coaches of Heights Fitness in Vestavia Hills and the new location in Homewood.

The fitness enthusiast behind Heights Fitness, a women’s strength and conditioning gym in Cahaba Heights, is bringing a second location to Homewood this year.

Heights Fitness aims to create a space for women to not feel judged while working out, teach women the basics of weightlifting and “empower women” to help “change their lives,” according to owner Amanda Traywick.

“I wanted to create an experience where women can come and we meet them where they are,” Traywick said.

Heights Fitness offers group class training, personal training and nutrition coaching, she said.

Certified personal trainers at Heights Fitness create workouts that can be done by both seasoned athletes and people who are new to the gym, she said. Trainers also become familiar with the specific needs of each gym member, she said.

Traywick said the trainers look at the “whole picture,” meaning they focus just as much on a person’s mindset as they do on physical progress.

“The more we change ourselves physically, the more we change ourselves mentally,” Traywick said.

Traywick started working out when she was 38 years old. She started working out by doing CrossFit, working with personal trainers and exercising on her own, she said.

“I fell in love with it because of what it did for my confidence. It was really life changing,” Traywick said. “Then you kind of have the realization that, ‘Wow, I want to share this with other people.’”

“It took off in Cahaba Heights,” she said. “It’s been great, and we decided to expand it here — let’s reach more women.”

For more information on Heights Fitness, visit theheightsfitness.com.