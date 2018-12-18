Heart of Homewood plan discussed at annual luncheon

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. (Left to right): Emily Jerkins, Lindsay Puckett and Doug Neil speak on a panel about the Heart of Homewood master plan, as moderate by Meredith Drennen. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Exceptional Foundation opened the luncheon on Dec. 18 with performances of "Jingle Bells," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "What a Wonderful World" and "Silent Night." × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Homewood Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards during the luncheon on Dec. 18. Prev Next

While 2018 is coming to a close, the Homewood Chamber of Commerce met for their last luncheon of the year on Dec. 18 for a few important matters, the first of which was a presentation by The Exceptional Foundation.

Accompanied by a guitar, members of The Exceptional Foundation Sensations sang Christmas classics like “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” as well as a solo-performance of “What a Wonderful World” and a rendition of “Silent Night” that included sign language.

The main talking point came later in the program, about the Heart of Homewood master plan.

Attendees were treated to an overview of the master plan, which was adopted by the city in October, discussed via a panel consisting of Emily Jerkins, director of research with the Birmingham Business Alliance; Doug Neil, vice president of development and consultancy with Daniel Communities; and Lindsay Puckett, principal planner of the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham.

Puckett said the RPCGB was hired by Homewood about a year and a half ago to help the community work toward future goals by looking at current challenges and where the city wants to be in the coming years. The project specifically looks at downtown Homewood, but Puckett said input was taken from both city officials and about 1,500 residents.

After analyzing comments and data, the RPCGB came up with 10 “catalyst projects” for the city.

The projects fall under many themes, such as future land use, zoning, urban form, mobility, greenspace and landscaping, streetscapes, identity and activity and parking. Puckett went into additional detail about some of the projects.

A few touched on adding more greenery and landscaping to areas like City Hall plaza and using spaces like the 18th Street plaza for seasonal events. Many projects also looked to renovations to make areas safer and friendlier for residents by adding lights and security cameras (in a pedestrian tunnel under U.S. 31) and more noticeable for use through signage (parking garage under City Hall), as well as widening sidewalks and creating consistent tree plantings (18th Street).

Puckett said other suggestions given to Homewood were to purchase a vacant lot owned by Jefferson County in Rosewood to build a pocket park, create a greenway trail along Griffin Creek and add gateway signs for the city.

Residents also expressed interest in greater mixed-use development in downtown Homewood, which would require some changes to current zoning of the downtown area. She said addressing zoning changes is next on the list for the master plan.

Both Jerkins and Neil said this all fits in with the expansion of the greater Birmingham area, as growth in one community can aid growth in another. They agreed that nearby “intellectual capital” from local schools, UAB and Samford University can attract and retain companies and businesses, but Neil noted Homewood may miss out on certain opportunities because the city doesn’t offer historic tax credits as other areas do.

“Birmingham is really beginning to come into its own,” Neil said, which creates economic opportunities for surrounding communities. The challenge, he said, is being prepared for the future.

Also during the luncheon, the chamber announced the new board for 2019 and presented it’s annual awards: