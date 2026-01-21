Get to know: Goodies Toy Store owner Ginny Willcox Leavens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Goodies Toy Store. Ginny Willcox Leavens and family in front of their store Goodies Toy Store Ginny Willcox Leavens stands in front of Goodies Toy Store with her husband and four of their five children.

Q: How did Goodies get started? What gave you the inspiration to own/work at this toy shop?

A: It came from an idea that kids should be able to explore toys in a toy store, playing with them and deciding which they like the best.

Q: How did the concept of “fill your own toy bucket” come about? What kinds of toys can kids choose from?

A: As much as a big gift has a “wow” factor, I have learned from having five kids of my own that kids really like little, small goodies and not just one toy. Lots of variety keeps them entertained. There are over 600 toys in the store — ranging from nostalgic like a hacky sack, magic ink, wooden dollhouse furniture and Matchbox cars … to the newest trends like Lilo & Stitch keychains [and] capybara (anything!). … We have great sensory bins, too.

Q: What has been something about owning/working at the shop that has been meaningful to you?

A: It has been so magical to watch kids’ different personalities and their unique approaches to bucket building and the toys they choose — a reminder that every child truly is beautiful and unique in their own way. I also LOVE our birthday parties. Such a happy time.

Q: What is the best part about owning/working at Goodies?

A: Making kids happy.

Q: How has owning/working at Goodies shaped you as a person?

A: It has reminded me that everyone is different and likes different things, and those differences should be appreciated and celebrated! Oh, and I have learned to never underestimate the power of a thoughtful little goodie when someone is having a tough day or tough time.