Golf store opens in Homewood

Ron Smith, an Edgewood resident and lifelong golf player, opened a golf store on Linden Avenue this month.

The store, called Pebblehurst, sells golf clothes, gear, clubs and more. It also offers custom fittings for golf clubs, private lessons from a PGA-certified trainer and more.

"It's a one-stop shop for everything golf," he said. "From clothing, to accessories, to clubs, to lessons and practice. We can do everything."

Most of the in-store merchandise is for men, but Smith said customers can order women's merchandise to the store. He said he also plans to expand the children's merchandise.

An in-store golf simulator gives customers a chance to try the products before they buy, and Smith said he is working on getting a nine-hole putting green installed outside.

The store is located at 2915 Linden Avenue, which is the site of a former bridal shop.

For more information, follow the shop on Facebook at facebook.com/pebblehurst.