Get to know: Kaitlyn Bentley with True40 Studio

Kaitlyn Bentley is the CEO of True40 Studio, a fitness studio that combines a number of different methods in their group workouts. In this interview, she shares what sets a True40 workout apart from others and how she got involved with the studio.

Q: Tell us about your business.

A: Hey guys, we are True40 Studio. This is our Homewood location. We offer group fitness classes that are high

intensity and low impact.

We are very community-driven, and we want you to make the workout work for you. So, we offer modifications and challenges for everything that we do.

We have a little bit of cardio, bar exercises, resistance training using the TRX straps and hand weights, a lot of core strength, mat style, Pilates and a yoga cool down — so a little bit of everything.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: I got involved as the first franchisee of the brand back in 2018 in our downtown [Birmingham] location, and then I acquired the entire franchise at the end of 2022. So, I now own the Homewood and the downtown locations, and then have franchisees in Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Trussville and Gardendale.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: We are all about supporting and empowering you in your workout, so we want you to be able to make the workout work for you where you are in your fitness journey. Maybe you're post-partum, maybe you're coming back from an injury, maybe you haven't worked out in awhile. There are options for you within our workout.

It is really important to us that you leave not beaten down, but you feel strong and empowered and capable. And I think that sets us apart.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: We hear a lot from our clients that they really like that when they come into the studio, they see a lot of different ages, body types, fitness levels. We don't all look the same and we're all celebrated as we are.

I think a lot of our clients would also say they've noticed how much stronger that they've become in functional, day-to-day movements. They have, of course, seen physical changes, but we also hear so much about the mental and emotional aspects that they get from our community.

Q: Give us your elevator pitch.

A: So, our workouts can be viewed as a means of controlling the body, we believe in movement as a celebration of what the body can do. So, our method combines principles of strength training, cardio, bar, Pilates and yoga, and we encourage and empower people to move true to their bodies and ultimately step into their highest and truest selves.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

A: Yes, we actually offer childcare. We love to give our moms some time fort hem. We take a small group o fkids for our daytime hour classes, so that your kids are safe with just a couple of other kids in there.There is a trained childcare worker on-site and you're just right by your kiddos and can grab them after you take an hour for yourself.

We also have two great intro offers for classes: first class for $10 and a month unlimited for $99.