Get to Know: Sherry Hartley, co-owner of Alabama Goods

× Expand Photo by Jordyn Davis Sherry Hartley is co-owner of Alabama Goods, a specialty gift store that showcases Alabama-made goods, located at 2933 18th St. S.

Q: How long have you owned Alabama Goods? What has been something extremely rewarding from owning the shop?

A: Beth Staula and I started Alabama Goods in 2007 and opened our store in Homewood in 2010, doubling our space in 2013. There are so many rewarding aspects to our business. Unlike stores that order inventory made elsewhere, we get to know each vendor personally and are proud that we can help them grow their business. Because we are working with artists and crafters, the products we offer are different and unique. Customers enjoy shopping at Alabama Goods because they know they will find something that cannot be found at other stores, whether they are shopping for themselves or buying gifts. They also know that our incredible staff will take good care of them. For the past few years, we have been voted the Best Gift Store in Homewood and Best in Customer Service. In addition, we have the best customers. They are pleasant, kind and loyal.

Q: What makes your gift selection unique?

A: Our niche is that our products are made in Alabama, and we have a wide variety of products: pottery, bath and body, art, jewelry, gourmet food, gift baskets, T-shirts, tote bags and more. A big part of our business is corporate gifts. We receive large gift orders through our stores, and our operations center makes and ships the gifts. It was a big deal to us that our new operations center has a loading dock for pallet deliveries and a drive-in bay. We felt like we had arrived.

Q: What products/gifts are customers most drawn to? Why?

A: Our top categories are gift baskets, pottery, jewelry, candles and bath and body. Gift baskets are so popular because people enjoy sharing a taste of Alabama. Our food crafters make delicious foods, and Alabamians love to eat and share this experience.

Q: What inspired you to start Alabama Goods?

A: Beth and I realized that there was not a one-stop source to buy things made in Alabama. We thought there was a demand — and we were right. It does take a lot of effort to curate the items we sell, much more than going to markets and placing orders. But that is also one of the things we love about this company — developing a relationship with those who make the products we sell.

Q: How did you find the makers you feature?

A: Beth and I travel across the state attending art fairs and craft shows, looking for interesting Alabama-made items. We receive referrals from customers and existing vendors. By now, a lot of people know about us, and we are frequently approached by makers about selling their items.

Q: What role do you hope Alabama Goods plays in the community?

A: We believe that Alabama Goods positively represents each community where our three stores are located. We are involved in the local Chambers of Commerce, support various charitable causes and are a unique locally owned business that the community can be proud of. We also are unofficial advocates for the state. We have many national and international visitors who are impressed by the talent our artists and crafters possess. We feel our products represent Alabama’s charm and essence.