Get To Know: Physical therapist Ellen Pugh

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ellen Pugh. Ellen Pugh, a physical therapist at Total Joint Physical Therapy, poses in their new Homewood location on Valley Avenue. Pugh is a Homewood resident.

Ellen Pugh is a physical therapist at Total Joint Physical Therapy in Homewood, located at 700 Valley Ave., Suite C.

Q: Tell us briefly about your business.

A: We are a family-owned PT practice that was established in May 2022 when Jimmy and Kimberly Dunn opened the first clinic in Crestwood, where they reside. Jimmy had the vision of opening a clinic that served his community.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: I was three years into my career as a PT when I was looking for an opportunity to grow more as a clinician and to have the opportunity to work in a leadership position, such as a clinical director. I was searching on Indeed and found Jimmy at the Total Joint Physical Therapy. We hit it off immediately during my interview and I was hired in November 2022.

Q: Give us your 30-second elevator pitch.

A: If you are tired of getting the same

cookie-cutter exercises at PT, provided by staff that simply does not have the time to get to know your unique circumstance and goals, come see us. We can assure you that you will be provided with an individualized plan of care that will best fit your needs and meet your goals, with treatment always provided one-on-one.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: Our patients get our undivided attention for 45 minutes. … It has become the industry standard to treat multiple patients at once, limiting how much time the PT can spend getting to know everyone’s needs. We simply don’t do that.