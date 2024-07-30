Get to know: Meredith Robinson, co-owner of Little Professor Bookshop

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Meredith Robinson, co-owner of the Little Professor Bookshop.

The Little Professor Bookshop in downtown Homewood holds a little slice of history, being the oldest independent bookshop in the state. Originally founded by the Seitz family in 1972 as part of a nationwide franchise, the shop has passed through many hands over the decades. The current owners, Meredith Robinson and her husband Jonathan, bought the place in 2020 and relocated it last year with plans to reenergize the space.

Q: Tell us about your business.

A: We see the space as a community hub. We have around 2000 members who frequent the space for events and gifts and their regular reads.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: We thought there was a good opportunity to reimagine and reinvigorate Little Professor to be more of a community staple for young families as well as continue to serve existing customers.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: Shopping is either utilitarian or experiential. I think having a physical environment with helpful employees, with staff picks and helping find your next great read is very experiential… At the same time, if you're more of a utilitarian shopper, typically use Amazon to just get the products you need quickly at a convenient price, we have a website and IOS app for those purposes too.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: I think most of our customers see our space as the community hub that we desire it to be, and most of our customers and members use the space for that purpose.

For more information about the bookshop, go to littleprofessorbookshop.com