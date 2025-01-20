Get to know: Homewood Barber Shop owner Katie Mumalo

Katie Mumalo is the owner of Homewood Barber Shop. In this interview, she shares what sets Homewood Barber Shop apart from other barber shops and discusses the store’s history.

Q: Tell us about your business.

A: Hi, my name is Katherine Mumalo. Most people know me as Katie.

I am the owner at the Homewood Barber Shop, located in Homewood, Ala. We are located right beside the Homewood Post Office and directly across from the Valley Hotel. We’ve been in our current location since 1965.

We, mainly, do men’s haircuts. We can do fades, taper fades, burst fades. We can do crew cuts. Whatever you want, we can do it.

We also do women’s, little girls’, little boys’, babies’ [haircuts]. We’re basically a one-stop family barber shop.

One of my favorite things about the barber shop is the history. Yes, we’ve been in our current location since 1965, but before that it was actually located down the street at the old Sam’s Super Sandwiches location. We’re not entirely sure how long we were there. I love being a part of something that’s been around for generations.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: I’ve been with the barber shop for right around ten years now.

My dad is the reason I’m there. He is the previous owner, and he purchased the business in 2009 after working there for many years prior.

He did recently retire after 23 years, and I purchased the business from him in February of 2023, so right around two years ago.

But, he’s the one who encouraged me to go to barbery school after I graduated cosmetology school, so I’m dual-licensed. And, my favorite part about the barber shop is that I can just do it all. I can do men’s haircuts. I can do women’s haircuts. I can do little boys’ [haircuts]. I can do little girls’ [haircuts]. I can do babies’ [haircuts]. I can do it all.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: What sets us apart from other barber shops is that we are very family-oriented. It doesn't matter if you are a man, a woman, you know, the whole family; we can do it. And, you’re not going to find that many places.

I also think that what sets us apart is the history—that we have lasted this long and that we continue to grow and build. And, we’re able to do the classic haircuts.

We’re able to do modern haircuts. We’re able to offer cuts to the whole entire family, and who can say that they can do that?

Q: What would your clients say they like about you?

A: Clients love the fact that it’s quick, easy. They can do it. They can get in, they can get out. They can make an appointment. They don’t have to sit there and wait.

They love the fact that they can go to any barber and it’s a pleasant experience. I’ve had clients say that, it doesn’t matter who they get, it’s always been a great haircut.

Everyone has said how much they love the atmosphere after the renovation—that it’s so bright and open and welcoming. And, that they always see friendly faces.

Q: Give us your elevator pitch.

A: Homewood is a very family-oriented town, and I love that my family gets to be a part of that. Most of the clients that come in, they know my name, I know theirs. They ask about my family, I ask about theirs. It’s a great thing to be a part of.

I love that we are convenient and easy. We can have a barber or stylist cut anyone in your family, whether it’s a woman, a little girl, a little boy, a baby—you name it, we can do it.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

A: We do also offer the convenience of online booking. You can call if needed, but it’s all online for you.

As well as, most of the time you can get in the same day or next day. My schedule does personally book out further, but it’s usually more like two weeks [out]. Versus other shops, it can be months before you can get in with them.