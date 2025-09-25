Get to Know: Dori DeCamillis, Red Dot Gallery

× Expand Photo courtesy of Red Dot Gallery Owners Dori DeCamillis and Scott Bennett of the Red Dot Gallery in Homewood.

Dori DeCamillis is co-owner of Red Dot Gallery, located at 1001 Stuart St. in Homewood.

Q: Tell our readers about yourself.

A: I’m proud to celebrate 21 years in business this month. We’ve taught thousands of people to paint, draw and create ceramic art, and our community is like a big family. Some of our students have been coming since just after we opened, and many have been coming for years. New students start up all the time, and our one-room-schoolhouse setup encourages the newbies and refreshes the veterans. I’m grateful for our dedicated supporters who’ve allowed us to do what we love all these years.

Q: How did your background prepare you to run the Red Dot Gallery?

A: Scott and I both studied art at university — I went to the University of Colorado and Scott studied at Ohio State University. We spent the first decades of our art careers as professional artists, selling our work nationally. Our careers as full-time artists gave us the experience and dedication to the arts needed to build Red Dot’s success across many areas.

Q: How was the Red Dot Gallery founded? What was your initial inspiration?

A: Although we both loved making art full time, we wanted to ease up on travel and the business side of selling art. We decided in 2004 to open a studio together, hoping that teaching would be a new part of our income. Fortunately, we found we both loved teaching, and our classes caught on quickly. Not all artists take to teaching, but we enjoy it as much as making art.

Q: Why did you found the Red Dot Gallery in Homewood? Why did Homewood seem to be an ideal place?

A: Homewood is safe, central, family-friendly, and everyone expressed gratitude to have an art space in the neighborhood. Edgewood has been a perfect setting, with its restaurants and shops next door. Our students can make an outing of it and support local businesses. We’ve been very happy here!

Q: What classes do you offer and how do they foster an understanding of the creative arts?

A: I teach oil painting and drawing, and Scott teaches clay classes — ceramics and pottery. We also have a popular children’s class for ages 8–12, taught by Emily Hoang. Our classes have been in high demand for a long time. Our adult classes teach everyone from brand-new beginners to seasoned artists. We offer classical academic training, meaning students are getting all the necessary basics so they can take their craft as far as they’d like. They get a broad skill base, but our main hope for students is that they find their individual voice — a personal style that makes their work distinctive. A look at the finished work of our students is proof that our teaching philosophy offers more than a fun craft session. Students can become proficient artists with a bit of time and dedication.

Q: In addition to courses in the creative arts, what else does the Red Dot Gallery offer?

A: I majored in painting and art history in college, so my painting classes are treated to regular art history lessons. I also offer the Without a Net program, designed to use our natural capacity for creativity to relieve stress on a deeper level, in all areas of life. It includes workshops, a podcast and a course.

Q: What do you envision for the future of the Red Dot Gallery?

A: Red Dot hopes to continue its mission for years to come. I’m inspired by how many lives have been transformed through the joy of making art together. Community art classes have recently gotten a good bit of media attention for their incredible power to improve mental health, social connections and even physical health. The list goes on. They are supposed to add seven and a half years to your life! This news didn’t surprise us. We often hear from students, “This is my favorite time of the week,” and “This is my therapy!”

Q: What are your ultimate goals for the Red Dot Gallery? How do you envision these embedded not only through the HWD area but also other surrounding areas?

A: The Without a Net program has been soft-launched and is quickly exceeding our expectations. It is an in-person and online offering and is already forming an international audience. We hope to grow it into a dynamic part of our business, spreading the wellness aspects of what we do into the wider world. As for our in-person art classes, we have plenty of students from Homewood, but people come from as far as two hours away each week. We are a destination business, as well as a pop-in local shop. We’ve been pleased to serve such a large community. Our children’s class is full, and we hope to add more after-school options soon.