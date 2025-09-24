Get To Know Blakely O’Connor, The Craft Room

× Expand Photo by Jordyn Davis Blakely O’Connor is owner and founder of The Craft Room, which opened in September at 69 Oxmoor Rd, Ste 109, in Homewood.

Q: What inspired you to open The Craft Room here in Homewood?

A: I have lived in Homewood for the last five years, and I've been dreaming of opening a creative, brick-and-mortar space in my community. Growing up, my mom was a mixed-media artist and an art teacher for 30 years, and I spent a lot of time with her in art supply stores and flea markets, which helped me develop an appreciation for affordable art supplies as well as creative reuse of materials that you might not immediately recognize as art. I also recognized that so many people I know have a stockpile of supplies from forgotten hobbies or completed projects just gathering dust. As a West Homewood resident and a parent, I wanted to create a place in our neighborhood where those materials could have a second life.

Q: For someone who has never visited before, how would you describe what The Craft Room offers?

A: We are a creative reuse store where we sell secondhand arts and crafts supplies. We take in gently used and unwanted art supplies and creative materials in exchange for store credit and resell them at a fraction of their original cost. Our space is also designed for you to drop in and make art with our in-house supplies and tools, and we host various workshops and private events. We want to be a "creative third space" for the community, where folks feel comfortable coming in, browsing our shelves, and hanging out for a while.

Q: Are you planning collaborations with local artists, schools, or other businesses?

A: Yes, we plan to partner with local artists who will lead our workshops, which typically happen on Saturdays and Sundays. These workshops can cover different arts and mediums, from printmaking and embroidery to collage and visible mending. We also plan to work with local schools, teachers, and non-profit organizations to help them find and source inexpensive creative materials for their own art projects. We have bulk scrap bins full of fabrics, ribbons, papers, cardboard, and toilet paper rolls, etc., that are perfect for teachers and organizations that lead community crafts.

Q: What's been the most rewarding part of launching The Craft Room so far?

A: It's been really exciting to see the amount of community support we've received, even before opening our doors, both through supply donations and outreach. So many folks have told us they've been waiting for a creative reuse store like this for a long time. The most rewarding part has also been seeing how excited my own children are about The Craft Room opening in our neighborhood. They have been helping me sort supplies and sweep the floors.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to add?

A: The core of our business is rooted in making art more accessible and sustainable. As a part of a national movement, we join around 100 other non-profits and small businesses that take in unwanted arts and crafts supplies to make them affordable and sustainable. We received donations from more than 30 individuals before we even opened our doors, at first filling my attic and home office before our space was ready, then stocking our shelves until they were overflowing with amazing supplies. We're proud to be part of this movement, reducing the amount of art supplies that end up in landfills and giving new materials a second life. We're so grateful for the community's support and excited to see what everyone will create in our space.