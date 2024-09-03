Get to know: Anna Rogers, President of Alabama Risk Solution

× Expand Anna Rogers is President of Homewood-based insurance agency Alabama Risk Solution.

Q: Tell us briefly about your business.

A: Hi there. My name is Anna Rogers, and I am the president of Alabama Risk Solutions—a member of Legacy Risk Solutions. We are a full service PNC insurance agency that takes a little bit of a different approach than a lot of other places. For instance, most people are price-driven and they may be talking to you once or twice a year, but we like to take more of a consultative approach. Our biggest concern is being ethical and making sure that you are receiving the most comprehensive coverage in the event of a claim. That being said, we value our relationships. I know so many agents that stop talking to their clients after a few years except for at renewal or they, honestly, get to the point where they aren't shopping. We want to make sure that we are shopping and staying up to date on industry knowledge as the market is consistently changing and we do our best to do that to take care of our clients.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: I've been in the insurance industry for the entirety of my career, but, as far as Alabama Risk Solutions goes, I've always hoped to have the opportunity to be an entrepreneur and, in the insurance space, that is a difficult thing to do. A company that's been around since 1928, it started out as the Norton Agency, which is now a member of Legacy Risk Solutions, our parent company, that has expertise in every area of property and casualty, took a chance on me to start an agency here in Birmingham. And they have been so supportive every step of the way, I would love to have an opportunity to work with you and tell you a little bit more in person.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: My customers would say that they like and appreciate how quick I am to respond and that I'll answer the phone regardless of the time of day, as long as I'm not asleep. They would also say that they appreciate that I create a space that is vulnerable and honest, welcoming questions. You're not an insurance expert, I am and I'm here to help you.

Q: Give us your elevator pitch.

A: I have dedicated my career to transforming the, often overlooked, world of insurance into a dynamic and engaging experience. I believe that insurance should be more than a transaction. It should be a partnership where your needs and concerns are prioritized; questions are welcomed and valued. If you're ready to experience a different kind of insurance service, one where your interests come first, we would love to connect with you.

Q: Anything else you would like to add?

A: My goal is not just to provide coverage, but to build lasting impactful relationships. My unique approach combines a genuine passion for helping others with a proactive stance on educating clients. I will focus on explaining why coverages are essential and strive to create an environment where questions are welcomed. My overall mission is to change the narrative of insurance from a boring necessity into a supportive, transparent and even enjoyable experience.