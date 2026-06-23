Full Circle Doughnuts opens in Homewood with community-focused mission

× Expand Photo courtesy of Full Circle Doughnuts

Full Circle Doughnuts has opened at 1726 28th Ave. S. in Homewood, returning founder Wil Drake to the same corner where he launched Hero Doughnuts in 2016.

The shop officially opened May 14, and the Homewood Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its arrival with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for June 29 at 10 a.m.

Full Circle operates under a "community first, scale never" philosophy, emphasizing local connections and neighborhood engagement. As part of that mission, the business donates 5% of Sunday sales to rotating local nonprofits and offers free coffee to first responders.

The new concept continues many of the traditions that made Hero popular while introducing a new identity. Customers will find familiar brioche doughnuts alongside breakfast and lunch offerings.

Menu items include kolaches made with Conecuh sausage, breakfast burritos, loaded hashbrowns, egg-and-cheese sandwiches with a choice of bacon, sausage or fried chicken, burgers and both fried and grilled chicken sandwiches.

The doughnut selection features favorites such as maple sea salt, cereal milk, cookies & cream and strawberry varieties. The shop also offers a Homewood Special doughnut, a sliced brioche doughnut filled with cream and strawberries and topped with powdered sugar.

In addition to doughnuts and food offerings, Full Circle serves Domestique coffee.

Drake, a Birmingham restaurateur, also recently launched New Shoes Soft Serve in downtown Homewood, marking another addition to his growing hospitality ventures.

For more information, visit fullcircledoughnuts.com or follow the business on Instagram at @full_circle_doughnuts.