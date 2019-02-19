Fraud, scam awareness discussed at monthly luncheon

× Expand Lexi Coon Photo by Lexi Coon.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce hosted two speakers for their monthly luncheon on Feb. 19: Jeffrey Taylor and Randy Wilborn, fraud experts with Regions Bank.

As fraud experts, Taylor and Wilborn often communicate with clients who own businesses regarding fraudulent or potentially fraudulent activity. Their goal is to prevent people from becoming victims of fraud or to limit the amount of possible damage.

In 2018, there were many data breaches for companies that millions of people use daily for work, school or social life, including but not limited to Facebook, Google, MyFitnessPal and Cambridge Analytica, which affected Facebook profiles. Wilborn said fraudsters — or those committing fraud — could pull private information, such as name, address, social security number, passwords and credit card information, depending on the hack.

Another type of fraud that can occur through payments is via checks, ACH payments, card payments and wire transfers, among others. Wilborn said the most common payment fraud, by volume, is through checks.

Because personal information is readily available on checks — name, address, routing number, account number — it’s easier to commit fraud. For this reason, he recommended paying electronically. The recent addition of chips to credit and debit cards has helped make these transactions safer, too.

For businesses, however, the most common type of fraud is bookkeeper fraud, Wilborn said. This typically takes place in small or mid-sized companies, and usually by a trusted employee who may not have a second person checking over their work and the transactions.

Wilborn said warning signs include the person living beyond their means, undergoing financial difficulties, having excessive control issues and taking little vacation time. He also suggested having a checks and balance system in place for dual control, and implementing audits.

The smaller companies, he said, “can’t handle a hit like that,” while bigger companies are more likely to bounce back.

He also reviewed cyber fraud, which can occur on websites and emails.

By using different types of malware software, he said fraudsters can collect information that is typed into websites, such as usernames, passwords, account numbers, credit card numbers and other personal data.

Fraudsters can purchase malware software on the darknet, which the FBI estimates is 90 percent of the internet, but internet companies design their browsers to disallow access to the darknet. Other types of cyber fraud includes phishing through emails and scams, banner ads on website and social networks.

He said the immediate goal for that is usually ransomware or theft of intellectual property, not necessarily bank account information. A common way this happens is through emails claiming to be the IRS or UPS containing links to “learn more information” about something. Once that link is clicked, the malware starts to download on the computer.

Taylor said the FBI estimates the business email scam is a $12 billion scam, but that’s only for those occurrences that have been reported. A more realistic number, he said, is $60 billion. The business email scams can include executive impersonation, employee compromise, and vendor change in terms, such as asking the business to change the account to which they are sending payments, he said.

Suspicious emails usually have signs that may point to a scam, and Taylor said some are a slight change in email address (like changing an i to an l), creating a sense of extreme urgency in the situation (stating payment must be made by end of day), discrepancies in language or tone and changes in terms or address. If you notice any of these in emails you receive, he suggested using a known phone number to give the company a call, not the one listed in the email, to review the terms.

But a main factor, he said, is helping people be more aware of what’s out there.

“I believe that education is really the key to preventing this kind of threat,” he said.