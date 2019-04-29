Four new tenants coming to Wildwood

× 1 of 3 Expand Sydney Cromwell Crazy Cazboy's John Cassimus is opening Crazy Cazboy's in Wildwood on May 10, 2019. × 2 of 3 Expand Courtesy of BioLife Plasma Donation Center BioLife Plasma Donation Center BioLife Plasma is opening a donation center at Wildwood. × 3 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Conn's HomePlus Conn's HomePlus Conn's HomePlus is opening in Wildwood. Prev Next

A discount store, a new restaurant, a home goods store and a plasma donation center are all opening in the Wildwood and Homewood Commons shopping centers, on the north and south side of Lakeshore Parkway.

Entrepreneur and creator of Zoe’s Kitchen John Cassimus will open his newest business venture, Crazy Cazboy’s, on May 10.

Cassimus described the business as a discount store with a descending price structure. Crazy Cazboy’s will take in shipments of liquidated products from larger stores and put them in bins throughout its 136 Wildwood Parkway location for shoppers to browse.

Items include everything from home decor, toys and baby products to bulk foods, clothes and electronics, Cassimus said. Each Friday, all items in the store will cost $6, and the prices descend throughout the week until Wednesday, when anything can be bought for a quarter. On Thursdays the store will be closed to restock.

“Pretty much 99% will sell in the week. And then we turn around and restock everything on Thursday and bring in more truckloads of product,” he said.

All sales will be final, and Cassimus said some items may have box damage from transportation but everything in the bins should be in good working order. Purses, backpacks and heavy clothing won’t be allowed in the store, Cassimus said, as he expects the shopping environment to be somewhat chaotic and he wants to reduce the risk of shoplifting.

With the pricing structure, he’s counting on a large volume of customers to turn a profit, and Cassimus said he believes people will be excited enough to wait in line for a turn to shop.

“Once people understand what’s here, … I think the sense of urgency is going to increase every week. I think people will probably be sitting up in front of the store with binoculars, looking to see what’s in the store, what bins they want to go to,” he said.

If Crazy Cazboy’s is successful, Cassimus said he plans to open five more locations around the southeast by the end of 2019. He said discount stores seem to be the most successful retail in recent years, and he thinks the traffic Crazy Cazboy’s brings will help its commercial neighbors, too.

The store’s hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. More information is available at facebook.com/crazycazboys.

Nearby Crazy Cazboy’s, a new restaurant called Yummy Bowl is opening at 109 Wildwood Parkway. The sign in front of the restaurant site says it will serve Mongolian stir-fry and sushi.

The Homewood Star has reached out to the owner for more information.

On the south side of Lakeshore Parkway, BioLife Plasma Donation Center is opening May 18 at 259 Lakeshore Parkway Suite E, near the Hobby Lobby.

BioLife is a national chain that pays people for regular plasma donations, which can be used in research and treatment of some illnesses.

Donors must pass a health screening before donating, which can be done up to twice a week and takes about an hour and a half, according to the BioLife website. Lizzie Roman of the Edelman publicity agency said plasma donors can enjoy Wi-Fi and an onsite playroom for childcare while at the center.

The BioLife website said therapies that use plasma can treat hemophilia, immune deficiencies and shock or burn victims.

Roman said BioLife chose Birmingham because there was appropriate real estate, potential to hire skilled staff and the company did not have a presence already in the city. BioLife is owned by the international Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

Visit biolifeplasma.com for more information.

Houston-based home goods chain Conn’s HomePlus is also coming into the Wildwood shopping center near Hobby Lobby.

Tori Anderson of the Zimmerman Agency, which handles publicity for Conn’s HomePlus, said this is one of two stores coming to Birmingham, with the second in the Roebuck Shopping Center. Both are slated to open in mid-September.

Conn’s HomePlus offers appliances, furniture, mattresses and electronics such as televisions, computers and accessories. The store specializes in financing and payment options.

Anderson said Conn’s will begin hiring in July and more details about the Wildwood store will be available in August. Visit conns.com for more information about the company.

Oldacre McDonald, the development firm that owns Wildwood shopping center, received an incentive package from the city of Homewood in April 2017 to refurbish the shopping center. That work included beautification of the buildings, redesign of the parking and traffic layout and new tenants, including a Starbucks.

Bill Oldacre of Oldacre McDonald did not respond to the Homewood Star’s attempts to reach him for comment.