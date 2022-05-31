Former tenants of Homewood Antiques move to Linden Avenue

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Homewood Antiques opened on Linden Avenue recently, giving a few tenants of the former antiques store in Edgewood a new home.

A few tenants of the former Homewood Antiques and Marketplace business in Edgewood have taken up space in downtown Homewood in Antique Market on Linden at 2828 Linden Ave.

The store opened April 28, but the property was acquired in December as some of the tenants learned the Edgewood location would be sold. That Edgewood business served the community for more than a decade. The old antiques building was purchased by Edgewood Corner on Dec. 8 for $2.25 million, said Jack Little with Red Rock Realty Group, the managing partner of Edgewood Corner.

Owner Linda King said maybe four of the store’s nine vendors have come from the Edgewood store. King, who runs the store with her husband, Chip, said she started selling antiques 10 years ago — a collection of different, “eclectic” items.

While the space is smaller, King said it is unique and the group of vendors has a “style that is cohesive” with the Kings.

King said the store is designed in such a way to let the pieces stand on their own. The pieces include a lot of French and mid-century items, and there are a litany of items, from furniture to decor and more.

The store’s slogan, written on a sign the vendors found, is “Let’s all work together and win,” King said.

“We have far exceeded our capabilities,” King said. “It’s someone else driving the train. It’s God.”

King said she saw the writing on the wall at the Edgewood location and while it was sad when it was sold, it helped knowing she had found a place of her own, something she had wanted for a while.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit facebook.com/antiquesonlinden.