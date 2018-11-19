For old times’ sake

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon While not a bar with a lot of frills, the Red Lion is a place where friends can gather for a drink after work or before dinner, and where regulars have become family.

Regulars argue some dive bars are best kept a secret, and most people in Birmingham insist the Red Lion Lounge is one of them.

Despite its hidden nature, tucked behind Big Bad Breakfast on 29th Avenue South in Homewood, plenty of newcomers are starting to find out about the Red Lion Lounge’s hole-in-the-wall charm, longtime bartender Taffy Jolly said.

Walking into the crimson-colored bar opens up into a cozy, cave-like atmosphere, with old wall sconces, doors with strapping and stone archways. All along the walls are close to a hundred specially-made caricatures — all created in the ‘90s by now-deceased artist and Red Lion Lounge regular Dennis Huey — depicting the best, worst and funniest traits of regulars who have come to be known and loved at the bar over the years. The 20 or so wooden chairs resemble those that one might sit on in a courthouse, sturdy and familiar with red fabric to match the crimson ceiling.

To her, Jolly said, the bar feels like home.

Open since 1962, The Red Lion Lounge is known as Homewood’s oldest continuously-operating watering hole. Jolly describes it as relaxed and familiar, small and filled with sarcastic and funny signs to match the more-often-than-not humorous atmosphere.

Jolly, who has worked there since 1991, said the Red Lion Lounge doesn’t have one story to tell, but many. Eventually, they started a guest log book for first-timers to sign. Since 2001, they’ve filled almost 300 pages.

She said the Red Lion Lounge hasn’t changed its appearance much over the years, minus a few light renovations. That’s part of the reason so many “old-timers” continue to come back, she said.

“It’s always looked like this,” she said. “We like it just fine.”

Jolly said the longtime regulars come in right after work, chatting away and ordering the same drinks they always get, while the younger crowd comes in later in the evening, sometimes even after midnight and staying until they close at 2 a.m.

It’s the kind of place where everyone tends to know everyone, she said, but can also introduce themselves to a stranger and chat with them for a while, get to know their story. It has a capacity of only 35 people, not counting the tables seating a dozen more outside on the patio. There’s also a popular jukebox that people play and occasionally dance to, Jolly said.

The Red Lion Lounge only serves domestics and simple cocktails, and they usually have containers of pork rinds, peanuts, Cheez-Its and pretzels for patrons to snack on if they want it.

A lot of the younger crowd go for the $6 pitcher of Bud Light deal, Jolly said, sometimes served with a stack of red cups. Behind the counter, she also keeps pairs of reading glasses “for the older folks to look through if they need it,” she said. They’re stored next to the sign, which says, “For those in need to haggle, we can gladly raise the price so we can give you a discount.”

The bar stays close-knit, she said, and they still update the monthly birthdays on the bulletin and throw anniversary or football watching parties over the weekends with plenty of food and drinks.

The Red Lion Lounge is located on 1926 29th Ave. S. in Homewood. For more information, call them at 871-8552.