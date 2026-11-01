Foo Hai brings handmade noodles and Sichuan heat to SoHo Square

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Diners fill the bar and dining room at Foo Hai Handmade Noodles & Dumplings in SoHo Square.

The noodles get pulled by hand at Foo Hai, which is the whole point.

Foo Hai Handmade Noodles & Dumplings opened in September at the corner of 29th Avenue South and 19th Street South, in the ground-floor space at the Aloft that used to hold the hotel’s own restaurant. It is the second location for the team behind Urban Hai, which has served Sichuan food in Midtown Atlanta since 2022.

Noodles pulled to order. Dumplings folded by hand. Watch the cooks work the dough — stretching, folding, twisting it into strands thin enough to taste light but strong enough to hold a sauce — and you are watching a skill that takes years to master. It is the kind of labor that explains why the bowls cost what they cost and why people order them anyway.

Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Foo Hai opened in Homewood recently.

The menu leans Sichuan, and it leans there with confidence. Dandan beef carries the region’s signature: dried chili heat followed by the strange cold tingle of Sichuan peppercorn, a sensation that surprises people the first time and then becomes the reason they come back. There are sweet-and-sour pork ribs, layered scallion pancakes, a braised chicken hot pot built to hold its heat through a long meal and brown sugar rice cakes to finish. The mapo tofu arrives in a pool of scarlet oil studded with whole chilies, each one a flavor deposit waiting to be bitten through. It is the kind of dish that demands respect and a cold beer.

The kitchen also runs specials that do not appear on the Atlanta menu, which is a quiet signal worth noticing. A second location that simply reproduces the first is a franchise. One that develops its own dishes is a restaurant. The team has spent time understanding Homewood, and Foo Hai tastes like it belongs here, not like it was shipped in whole.

Sichuan cooking is not new to Birmingham, but it has historically lived closer to the interstate than to a walkable downtown. Foo Hai sits at the center of Homewood’s business district, a few doors from places people already walk to. The neighborhood has become a destination for serious eating in the last five years.

That location does two jobs at once. Guests upstairs at the Aloft can come down for dinner. Everyone else can park once and walk. The dining room is small — maybe 40 seats — but it moves. There is an energy in places where the food matters more than the decor, where people are there to eat and not to perform eating. Foo Hai has that feeling. The walls are spare. The noise is good noise: conversation, the sound of chopsticks on bowls, the kitchen calling orders.

Foo Hai is open daily from 11 a.m., which means lunch is as much the business as dinner. A bowl of hand-pulled noodles is a fast meal by design; it is what the dish was built for, long before it landed on a menu in Alabama. Homewood’s working people know this already. They are ordering bowls and eating them in under 20 minutes, the way they were meant to be eaten: hot, immediate, sustaining.

The restaurant is at 1903 29th Ave. S., Suite 101.