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Atlanta-based boutique Fit For a Queen plans to open its first Alabama location late this fall at 1812 27th Ave. S. in Homewood.

Founded in 2015 by Lady Danzy, the boutique specializes in custom-made and designer gowns for proms, pageants, galas and other formal occasions.

Fit For a Queen carries gowns in a range of sizes as well as shoes, jewelry, clutches and other accessories designed to complement special-occasion attire.

Danzy has built the boutique's inventory by traveling across the United States and abroad to select gowns for the store's collection. Customers can also schedule consultations for custom gowns.

The Homewood location will mark the company's first expansion into Alabama.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit gownsfitforaqueen.com.