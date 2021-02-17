Local food bank sees increase of activity during pandemic

× Expand Screenshot taken by Ingrid Schnader. Community Food Bank of Central Alabama Brett Meredith, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, speaks at the Feb. 16 virtual chamber luncheon.

In July 2019, 73,000 people received assistance from the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

Then in July 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, that number jumped to 250,000 people.

These numbers show that Brett Meredith has been busy since he took on the role as CEO of the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama in May 2020. He spoke at the Feb. 16 Homewood Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon and shared information about the work the food bank does.

“Food plays a big part in what we do and plays a big part in what the community is,” Meredith said at the luncheon.

In central Alabama, one in four children is food insecure, which means they lack reliable access to nutritious food. In addition, 24,000 children in central Alabama who are at risk of being hungry don’t qualify for federal aid. This is where the food bank can step in, he said.

“A family may be just making it and are just over the poverty levels, and they’re not able to get additional federal help,” Meredith said. “That’s where we’re able to provide the things to families who are working and struggling to make it.”

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the food bank’s numbers, Meredith said. Before the pandemic, food insecurity rates were at the lowest point since before 2008. Feeding America, a nonprofit hunger relief organization, estimates food insecurity in the food bank’s 12-county service area will increase by 20-30% from 2018.

About 40% of people receiving food assistance are doing so for the first time. Meredith said he can personally attest to this.

“When we were out doing mobile pantries last summer — and I was at several of them — I would ask people, ‘Are you doing OK?’” he said. “It was amazing how many folks were very thankful, but also they would say, ‘This is the first time we have ever needed to seek help.’

“It’s an important time that we do what we do best, and that is feed people in this pandemic.”

The food bank distributed about 16 million pounds of food in 2019. In 2020, after Meredith arrived, the food bank “geared up,” he said. The food bank distributed almost 22 million pounds of food in 2020.

During the pandemic, the food bank also increased its use of mobile pantries. In July 2020, which was an exceptionally busy month for the food bank, more than 115 mobile pantries were used to be a direct service to the community.

“We were working very hard to find the areas we needed to be so we could make a difference,” Meredith said.

The journey from food insecurity to food security starts with emergency food assistance, such as from the food bank. “But there is a line of education and help we need to provide as a community so we can get folks to food security,” he said.

The food bank is located at 107 Walter Davis Drive, which is off Valley Avenue in West Homewood. Visit feedingal.org for more information.