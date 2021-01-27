Family-owned insurance company celebrates 75 years in business

× Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. Byars | Wright, a family-owned independent insurance agency that has an office in Homewood, is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Byars | Wright, a family-owned independent insurance agency that has an office in Homewood, is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

In 1946 — 75 years ago — G.L. and Jean Byars started the company in Jasper with a simple goal. G.L. would sell one policy a day for one year, and his wife would type them up for him.

The agency has grown over the years, and in 2019, it opened an office in Homewood at 1701 28th Ave. S.

“That was a long time coming because so many of our team members live in Homewood and were driving to one of our other offices,” said Brand Manager Lacey Rae Visintainer, who lives in Homewood. “And so many clients are in Homewood and surrounding areas.”

Byars | Wright focuses on commercial insurance but also sells personal insurance policies. When asked what makes Byars | Wright stand out, Visintainer said the company protects relationships.

“That is the heart of everything we do,” she said. “We’re not just selling insurance policies; we’re actually looking to build and protect relationships with our clients, whether it’s home or business. … That’s how and why we’ve survived for 75 years.”

Gabe Clement, who is the branch manager at the Homewood location, thanked the community for its support.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the incredible support from our communities, customers and family,” he said. “We are so grateful for those relationships, and we are especially grateful to our Homewood community. Though we’ve served many customers here and always had strong partnerships throughout this city, opening our doors on 28th Avenue in 2019 was one of the best decisions we’ve made in the past 75 years. The future is bright at Byars | Wright, and with the continued support of our Homewood community, we know that the next 75 years will be even better.”

For more information, visit byarswright.com.