Faces of Homewood: Blubelle the Flower Truck wipes away winter blues

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Wendy Pierce. Blubelle the flower truck visits downtown Homewood with a variety of seasonal flowers. Visitors can buy flowers by the stem and make an arrangement of their choosing. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Wendy Pierce. Wendy Pierce holds a bouquet of flowers in front of Blubelle. The Homewood resident drives around Birmingham with her seasonal picks. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Wendy Pierce. Prev Next

This past summer, Homewood resident Wendy Pierce purchased a classic blue Ford pickup and converted it into Blubelle the Flower Truck, a mobile business.

Flowers opened a new door for Pierce as her life as a mom had recently changed.

"I've been a stay-at-home mom for 23 years, and now my kids are grown. I decided that I needed to find something for me that I enjoy doing. I thought, 'How about flowers? Making people smile,’” Pierce laughed.

Blubelle carries unique in-season flowers from various stores that can be assembled into arrangements.

“Blubelle will be available to rent for any events people might have through the cold season,” Pierce said. “But while she is napping some, Pierce Design will be busy making and selling flowers at all the Homewood High School show choir events. We will give 10% of the proceeds back to the Homewood show choir organization.”

“We will also be taking orders for any of your holiday flower party needs,” she added. “We are offering flower parties as well for the holidays. Lastly, we have decided to expand our flower services and will be doing weddings now.”

Find out more by following on Instagram @blubelletheflowertruck.