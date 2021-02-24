Etc. to open Homewood storefront in April

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. Etc. has been a designer jewelry boutique in Mountain Brook for 35 years. In April, it will open its first Homewood location.

Another retailer has announced plans to open in the 186 Building on Oxmoor Road.

Etc. first opened 35 years ago in Mountain Brook as a small designer jewelry boutique. Owner Meg Margjeka and her husband Armand bought the store in 2010, and since then, they have expanded it into the adjacent space and have also opened an Etc. store in Aspen, Colorado, where they currently live.

Armand also previously owned Woodlawn Cycle Cafe, and after it closed in August, Armand began looking to open a new neighborhood takeaway market and wine shop. He decided to open a new concept, called Buka, in the 186 Building.

Meg soon after decided to bring the Etc. storefront next door to her husband’s concept in Homewood.

“After getting to know the community even better, we decided we loved what it has to offer and thought why not finally open up next to each other like we had always dreamed to do,” Meg said. “Armand is designing both the Buka and Etc. spaces and has always been the lead in the Etc. design and feel for Mountain Brook and Aspen as well.”

Meg is proud of the designers that Etc. carries, she said. Etc. is the only retailer in Alabama for many of the designer lines the storefront carries, and Etc. is also the largest independent account for almost all of them, she said.

“We strive to offer unique mixes of the best of the best in designer brands but in a non-intimidating way. It’s so much more fun to look at jewelry lines in a creative space with all sorts of clothing, shoes and homewares rather than a stuffy jewelry store,” she said. “We really love our clients and take great pride in helping them choose the right pieces and build wardrobes, both jewelry and clothing.”

She is excited to jump in and said the Homewood storefront will have its own unique look and feel.

“Each time we expand, we really take into consideration the general needs of the clientele and want to create a space that is a fun and inspiring spot to visit,” she said. “We look forward to being closer to lots of our existing friends and clients but also to meeting many more and developing those relationships.”

The storefront has an anticipated opening date of April 1. Visit shopetcjewelry.com for more information.