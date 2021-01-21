Etc. opening Homewood storefront

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Etc., a store that has a location in Mountain Brook (shown above) announced it will be opening a Homewood location in the spring.

Etc., a store selling jewelry, accessories and clothing, will open a location this spring in West Homewood.

The Homewood storefront will be the store's third location — other stores are in Mountain Brook and in Aspen, Colorado.

Etc. will be located in the 186 Building on Oxmoor Road. Other new tenants at this building are West Homewood Co., Tempting Faces and Buka. Meg Margjeka, who owns Etc., is the wife of Armand Margjeka, who owns Buka.

“Meg and Armand Margjeka are excited to announce the opening of a new location of Etc.. in West Homewood this Spring of 2021," the couple said in a statement. "This location will have a neighborhood feel and offer a wide mix of sustainable, ready-to-wear collections along with their mix of unique jewelry and accessories. Armand of Buka, Buka Home and previously of Woodlawn Cycle Cafe, is designing the space, which will be located next door in the 186 Oxmoor complex. Meg and her team look forward to joining the West Homewood community this spring!"

Visit shopetcjewelry.com for more information.