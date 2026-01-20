Embassy Suites Birmingham completes multi-million-dollar renovation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Embassy Suites

Embassy Suites by Hilton Birmingham, located at 2300 Woodcrest Place, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of its 242-room hotel near downtown and the Birmingham Zoo. The updates include refreshed guest suites, meeting spaces, the open-air atrium, and public amenities.

Each of the hotel’s two-room suites now features updated furnishings, new lighting, enhanced décor and locally inspired artwork, including images of the Alabama Theatre. The redesign includes a color scheme of deep blues, grays and burnt orange.

The hotel’s atrium and lobby were redesigned to create more seating and gathering spaces, while updates to 5,100 square feet of meeting and event space include new finishes and furnishings. Ruth’s Chris Steak House remains on site and continues to provide catering for events held at the hotel.

The fitness center was modernized and now includes a Peloton Bike and updated equipment. The indoor pool area features new furniture. Other hotel features include complimentary made-to-order breakfast and a daily evening reception.

Located minutes from attractions such as the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Vulcan Park, and downtown Birmingham, the hotel continues to offer access to both business and leisure destinations.

For more information or reservations, visit embassysuites.com or call (205) 879-7400.