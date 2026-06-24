El Barrio and Paramount open at West Row development in Homewood

Two of Birmingham's most recognizable restaurant brands have officially opened in Homewood, anchoring the new West Row development at 195 Oxmoor Road.

El Barrio and Paramount recently opened their doors at the $32.5 million mixed-use development built on the former Econo Lodge site. Each restaurant seats approximately 100 guests and was recently recognized among the best in Alabama, with El Barrio named the state's top Mexican restaurant and Paramount earning honors as Alabama's best sports bar.

El Barrio brings its popular Mexican-inspired menu to Homewood after more than a decade of success in downtown Birmingham. The restaurant serves multi-regional Mexican-inspired cuisine prepared with seasonal produce, Gulf seafood and humanely raised meats.

The menu blends traditional and creative influences, featuring items such as tacos, enchiladas and chile relleno alongside dishes like chorizo meatloaf and plantain nachos. El Barrio also offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

The restaurant's name translates to "the neighborhood" in Spanish, reflecting the concept's focus on creating a community gathering place. The Homewood location serves lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday, along with Sunday brunch and dinner service.

Connected to El Barrio through a shared interior corridor is Paramount, a family-friendly sports bar and arcade concept known for combining comfort food with classic games.

The restaurant features arcade games including Skeeball, basketball games, claw machines and other retro favorites. The space also incorporates Paramount's signature décor elements, including vintage license plates, tire rims and arcade-inspired design features.

On the food side, Paramount serves burgers, wings, fries and other sports bar staples, along with a full bar and extensive draft beer selection. Multiple televisions throughout the dining room and bar area provide space for guests to watch sporting events, while a patio offers outdoor seating.

One unique feature of the Homewood location is the connection between the two restaurants, allowing visitors to move through the shared hallway and arcade space between El Barrio and Paramount.

For more information, visit elbarriobirmingham.com or paramountbirmingham.com.