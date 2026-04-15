Edgewood restaurant Sam’s Deli marks more than 20 years

× Expand Photo by April Coffey. Sam Daibes, owner of Sam’s Deli in Edgewood Sam Daibes, owner of Sam’s Deli, prepares food behind the counter at his longtime restaurant on the Edgewood strip, where he has served the Homewood community since 2002.

Walking into Sam’s Deli, everything feels familiar. The smells of freshly chopped parsley, lemon and a burger sizzling on the grill always greet you, as does the ready smile of owner Sam Daibes, known to customers as Mr. Sam, multitasking behind the counter.

A staple of the Edgewood strip in Homewood, Sam’s Deli has been serving the community award-winning burgers and Middle Eastern cuisine since opening in 2002. Every afternoon at 3 p.m., students from the nearby Edgewood Elementary and Homewood Middle schools crowd the strip, flooding into Sam’s for burgers, chicken fingers, french fries and freshly baked baklava. “The most popular items are the number one burger and the chicken special,” said Daibes as he chopped parsley to make more tabouleh. “But my favorite is the mushroom swiss burger with some jalapeños.”

Sam’s Deli has become a virtual landmark in Homewood, and that is just the way Daibes likes it. The homey backyard and patio area at Sam’s encourages both children and adults to gather. “It is wonderful to work in this community. I am so grateful for their support. This business really is all about family,” said Daibes. He also shared that he loves being able to give back to the community, frequently hosting Edgewood Night Out to raise money for the school and donating food for community events.

After more than two decades on the Edgewood strip, Sam’s Deli remains a place where good food and a strong sense of community go hand in hand. Whether it’s students stopping by after school or neighbors gathering on the patio, Sam’s continues to be exactly what it set out to be: a welcoming spot where everyone feels like family.