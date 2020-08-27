Beautiful Barbecue: Demetri’s BBQ renovates, adds new items and hours

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Demetri’s underwent renovations that opened up the restaurant with skylights, a new bar, and a larger kitchen space while closed this spring due to COVID-19. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Demetri’s underwent renovations that opened up the restaurant with skylights, a new bar, and a larger kitchen space while closed this spring due to COVID-19. Prev Next

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Homewood, Demetri’s BBQ owner Sam Nakos had a chance to stop and think about ways to improve the longtime restaurant.

They had plans to renovate this summer, anyway — the kitchen was about 50 years old and was a cramped, small space for the cooks. But amid public health concerns, Nakos decided to move forward with the remodel.

“We’ve added a lot to the menu, so the small kitchen was logistically hard to accomplish the things we wanted to accomplish,” Nakos said. “But we can very easily accomplish what we want in this new kitchen.”

Not only does the new kitchen have added space for the employees to move around, but increased ventilation will also help with the smoky smell traditionally found in barbecue restaurants, Nakos said. Increased space opens opportunities for new equipment and new food — for the first time at Demetri’s, Nakos said they are thinking about adding catfish to the menu. There is also more space for more cooks to work at a time, which means food can come out more quickly.

“I don’t want to take up your time,” Nakos said. “I like to execute as fast as I can and not waste people’s time. This kitchen allows us to do that.”

After decades of being closed on Sundays but open from sunrise to sundown, Nakos also rethought the hours of operation at Demetri’s. The restaurant now opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. And instead of staying closed all day Sunday, Nakos decided to open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Sunday brunch.

New Sunday brunch menu items include shrimp and grits, a “hangover” burger, loaded nachos and more. One interesting brunch menu item is called Two Eggs Collide: baked eggplant with smoked chicken, house-baked queso cheese, onions, homemade salsa and an over medium egg on top.

Demetri’s BBQ will also now sell beer, wine and wine-based mimosas. The bar seating is redone, too, and six new skylights make the environment brighter.

For more information, visit demetrisbbq.com.