Cookie Fix’s sweet expansion

× Expand Staff photo. The Homewood-based company Cookie Fix announced plans for a second store location in The Heights Village in Cahaba Heights in mid-September with plans to be open to the public in November.

One of Homewood’s most popular bakeries is opening its second location in a nearby over-the-mountain community.

Amy Jason, owner of Cookie Fix, said Cookie Fix will open a location in Heights Village in Vestavia Hills. She started thinking about a second location in January, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down, she said.

“We were hesitant in March to move forward,” she said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen from day-to-day — if we were going to be able to stay open, if business was going to slow to a screeching halt, if the world was going to be forced inside … we just didn’t know.”

It was worth the wait though, she said. She got the ball rolling again in June when things began opening back up. Throughout the pandemic, Cookie Fix has stayed busy. Jason said she has been very blessed.

“That definitely made it an easier decision to go, yeah, we’re going to do this. We’re going to have faith. We’re going to trust the Lord — he’s gotten us this far.”

The Heights Village space will be about 50% larger than her Homewood space. There will be four window barstool seats available, and Jason said she is excited about the shared outdoor patio seating, which has about 80 seats available.

She also plans to use this opportunity to introduce a new menu option to Vestavia customers: skillet cookies. Currently in the Homewood location, she sells the cookie dough and skillets with instructions on how to make skillet cookies, which is made by cooking a cookie dough ball on a skillet for about 12 minutes and topping it with ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate ganache sauce. Because the Vestavia location offers outdoor seating, customers will be able to enjoy the cookie skillet and then return the skillet back to Jason.

Jason plans for the Vestavia location to be open by mid-November, she said. It will be located at Heights Village, 3168, Vestavia Hills. Visit cookiefix.com for more information.