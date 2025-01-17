Cookie Fix: Satisfying Homewood’s sweet tooth for over 8 years

× Expand Staff photo. A Cookie Fix employee holds a fresh tray of salted dark chocolate caramel cookies.

If you’re looking for a place to get your sugar rush in downtown Homewood, Cookie Fix is sure to hit the spot.

Located at 2854 18th St. S., has been offering delectable baked goods for just over eight years.

Founded by Amy Jason in November 2016, the gourmet cookie bakery’s menu features over 21 flavors that rotate daily. They also sell frozen cookie dough and cookie cakes. Some flavors include:

Andes Mint: Semi-sweet chocolate chips, Andes mint bits, sea salt, topped with an Andes mint

Big Apple: Oats, white chocolate chips, caramel bits, apples, cinnamon brown sugar coating

Brownie Bite with a Peppermint Kiss: Cocoa, semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, espresso powder, sea salt, topped with a peppermint kiss

Billionaire: Semi-sweet chocolate, caramel, peanut butter chips and sea salt

Brown Sugar Blondie: White chocolate chips, sea salt

Chocolate Chip: Semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt

Jason is a lifelong baker who was born with a sweet tooth and inspired by a Pillsbury Bake-Off Cookbook, and she learned the skill by helping her mom bake as a child. As she became a wife and mother of three, she was constantly whipping up cookies for Bible study groups, PTA meetings and more, so much so that she began keeping frozen cookie dough balls in her freezer for a fast treat.

Cookie Fix bakes their cookies fresh every day, and the texture is what is said to make them so special, with a crispy exterior and a gooey interior.

For the full menu, visit cookiefix.com.