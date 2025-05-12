City makes moves on steakhouse development, Piggly Wiggly

× Expand Illustration courtesy of City of Homewood. On Monday, March 31, the Homewood City Council approved a proposal for a potential high-end steakhouse surrounded by a family-friendly, walkable park at the long-empty police headquarters and jail downtown.

Homewood’s development scene remains active, with two key projects recently advancing.

The City Council approved a steakhouse and pocket park project on the site of the old police headquarters during its March 31 meeting. The approval allows the project to move forward, though rezoning, design and development plans still require city approval. No city incentives are included, and the developer — Mike Mouron — is covering the cost of building the park, which will remain public property.

Proceeds from the sale of the space where the steakhouse will be located will be placed in escrow to fund improvements to the city-owned space that will become the park. The developer will cover any costs beyond the escrow amount.

Additionally, the council amended a tax incentive agreement with Piggly Wiggly for its relocation behind CVS during its March 10 meeting. Originally approved in October 2022, the agreement required updates due to project delays. The city will rebate sales tax revenue above the store’s current contributions for up to 10 years, or until rebates reach $3.5 million.

“We have all been down this road for a long time, and I appreciate your patience,” project developer Murray Legg said at the March meeting. “We think we’re at the end at this point. We have a deal struck, thank goodness, with all the parties involved, so we’re looking forward to starting construction and trying to bring everybody a new store.”

Construction is expected to begin within 120 days of March 10 and must be completed by December 2027.