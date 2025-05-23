Chamber hosting Connect & Sweat event

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce Join the Homewood Chamber and Battle Republic on June 3 for an event featuring 30 minutes of networking over coffee, followed by a free 30-minute Battle Republic class.

Join the Chamber at Battle Republic, located at 2800 18th St. S, at 7:30 a.m. on June 3 for 30 minutes of networking followed by a free 30 minute Battle Republic workout.

The networking portion of the event will include free coffee and protein/electrolyte samples.

If you plan to participate in the workout, registration is required. If you only plan to attend the networking portion of the event, registration is not needed.