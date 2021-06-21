CapFinancial Group to occupy former Wester Supermarket HQ

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Michael Moron. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Michael Moron. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Michael Moron. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Michael Moron. Prev Next

The former Western Supermarkets headquarters, located at 2614 19th St. S, will house CapFinancial Group, LLC by the end of this summer.

The building is currently under renovation. Michael Mouron of Capstone Real Estate Investments owns the property with principals of Homewood-based Twin Construction. Mouron also owns the Valley Hotel.

During renovations, the developers enclosed the former lower-level parking lot, as shown in the renderings above. The "Twin Construction" sign on the building in the renderings is just shown as an example.

Twin is functioning in the role of general contractor, and Poole & Company are the design architects. Sain Associates did the civil engineering work. There is no lender involved.