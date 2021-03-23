Cahaba Cycles going mobile

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. John Karrasch works on a Trek bicycle in the new Cahaba Cycles Mobile Service van in Homewood, Ala. on March 23, 2021.

There’s a new way to get a tune up for your bike.

Beginning this summer, Cahaba Cycles is unveiling its new mobile service van. Customers will be able to schedule a tune up through an app on their phone, and a team member from Cahaba Cycles will come to that person’s location to service the bicycle.

The van is outfitted with a bike stand and tools so that a Cahaba Cycles team member can work inside the van, meaning work can be done in any weather condition.

Josh Karrasch at Cahaba Cycles said many cyclists put off getting a tune up because they don’t have a bike rack and don’t want to scratch the inside of their vehicle putting in a bike.

“It can be a whole production for people just to get the bikes to the shop,” he said. “People are short on time and resources as far as transporting big awkward stuff like this. So to have the ease of calling someone and saying come on out and fix my stuff, that’s worth it for a lot of people.”

Cahaba Cycles is a Birmingham-based bike shop with locations in Homewood, Cahaba Heights, Oak Mountain and Trussville. For more information, visit cahabacycles.com. There will also be more information in an upcoming print issue of The Homewood Star.