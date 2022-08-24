Businesss Happenings September 2022

Now Open

Great Clips recently opened in the Edgemont Town Center next to Publix. Richard DiCarlo, a Homewood High School graduate, is the owner. 205-438-6028

Swaddle Kids, a curated space where kids can uniquely discover their style, opened Aug. 12 in Homewood. Swaddle Kids and sister-store Swaddle Baby now co-exist in its original downtown Homewood location at 2827 18th St S., with a 1,500-square-foot expansion and newly renovated storefront. Swaddle Kids is focused on creating an experiential shop where kids can explore their style confidently, and parents can relax knowing their child’s choices are age appropriate. Additionally, Swaddle Kids carries premium quality apparel, shoes, accessories, room décor, and unique gifts and goodies for all big kids that are sustainably sourced and designed by unique brands from all over the world. Apparel sizes range from 6 to 12 years, with shoes ranging from 13C to 8Y. Patterson Builds is now open and offering handyman services. 205-739-4539

Coming Soon

Little Professor Bookshop, 2844 18th St. S. in Homewood, is adding a second location in Pepper Place this October. The new location is a "blank slate," and will look a bit different than the 18th Street location in Homewood. There are plans to offer a full-service fixed bar with coffee, drinks and a light cafe menu, along with books and a calendar of events. In September, Little Professor will offer a coffee and book pop-up in the new space from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays during the farmer's market at Pepper Place.

Relocations and Renovations

Hero Doughnuts & Buns will be relocating to the former Valley Mall area on 28th Avenue South, adjacent to the forthcoming Italian restaurant, Luca.

Liz Lane Art Gallery recently moved from Homewood to Hoover at 2142 Tyler Road due to water damage in its old location, the company said in a Facebook post. Liz Lane Gallery represents a carefully selected group of emerging and established artists in the Birmingham area, according to its Facebook page.

News and Accomplishments

The annual Fall Children's Consignment Clothing Sale returns Thursday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 27 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 Oxmoor Road. 205-768-6063

Anniversaries

The Borland Benefield accounting firm, 800 Shades Creek Parkway, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Howard Borland Sr. founded the firm in the City Federal Building (formerly the Comer Building) in 1922 and partnered with Joseph Benefield in 1971. 205-802-7212

Closings

Following the purchase of the restaurant by CAVA, Zoe's Kitchen at 1830 29th Ave. S., Suite 115 in Homewood has closed, and will be replaced by CAVA, a Mediterranean restaurant.

Ash Bar and Grill closed at the end of August after four years serving the West Homewood community. Giani Respinto of GianMarco's will be moving into the space at 705 Oak Grove Road to launch a private event space, as the restaurant's former private event space was removed for expanded seating.

Dreamcakes closed both their Homewood bakery and Hoover cafe Aug. 13 after failing to reach a new lease agreement for their Edgewood location, the store owners announced on Facebook. The 13-year-old business thanked their "wonderful" customers and employees over the years. dreamcakescafe.com