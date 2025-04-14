Business spotlight: Provision Studio

× Expand Photo courtesy of Provision Studio Provision Studio, established in April 2018 by owner Margaret Virden, is one of several unique fitness options in Homewood. The studio offers a comprehensive, low-impact exercise program designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and overall fitness for daily life.

Provision Studio, established in April 2018 by owner Margaret Virden, is one of several unique fitness options in Homewood. The studio offers a comprehensive, low-impact exercise program designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and overall fitness for daily life. Its diverse class offerings include Pilates, cardio, weights, and mobility sessions, providing a balanced approach to health and wellness.

Virden, originally from Montgomery, discovered her passion for Pilates during her college years at Mississippi State University. After graduation, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she explored various workout classes but remained dedicated to Reformer Pilates. To further her expertise, Virden trained at Pilates Academy International in New York City under renowned instructors and educators. Her certifications encompass Pilates Mat, Reformer, Cadillac, Chair, Barrels, TRX, Pilates Suspension Method, CoreAlign, Barre, Jumpboard, Rebounder, and small props. She also holds specialty certifications in pre/postnatal, post-rehab, and the Pink Ribbon Program, which supports breast cancer survivors.

In addition to founding Provision Studio, Virden co-created Accelerate with Lacy Arant, owner of Midtown Pilates in Starkville, Mississippi. In 2020, she co-founded The Onyx Method, an online movement studio offering virtual classes, instructor training, and education.

With locations in Homewood and downtown Birmingham, Provision Studio offers small-group classes to the local fitness community, promoting health and well-being through its diverse programs.

For more information or to schedule a class, individuals can contact Provision Studio at 205-613-1378 or via email at hello@provisionstudio.com. Additional details are available at provisionstudio.com or on Instagram @provisionstudiobham.