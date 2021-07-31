Business Happenings - August 2021

Now Open

Maven Hair Co., 1001 Beaumont Ave., Suite 103, recently opened a new 1,500-square-foot salon. Megan Manley is the owner, and the salon has seven stylists offering services to men, women and children and specializing in haircuts and color treatments. Several of the stylists do extensions and smoothing treatments. Facial waxing, makeup and event hair are also available. 205-407-4337

Dr. Aaron Hawkins, the clinical medical director of The Hawkins Group, recently expanded his practice from two offices in Auburn to include an office at 2803 Greystone Commercial Blvd. Treatments include medication and counseling services, treatment for people struggling with substance abuse, telemedicine services and transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, or TMS. 205-968-1227

City Bowls, which sells acai, pitaya bowls and more at Patchwork Farms in Vestavia Hills and with a food truck, recently opened another location in the former spot of Smoosh, an ice cream cookie sandwich shop, at 5220 Peridot Place, Suite 112, in the Stadium Trace Village development. 205-502-7373

The Birmingham Recovery Center has opened as an outpatient drug and alcohol addiction recovery center in a 7,500-square-foot building at 2501 International Park Drive in the International Park office complex off Acton Road. The center is in the former location of Noah’s Event Venue and offers “partial hospitalization” (essentially all-day services) and other outpatient services, including group counseling, individual counseling, medical and psychological evaluations and support for family members of people battling addictions. 205-813-7400

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville recently opened a 1,500-square-foot office in The Offices at 3000 Riverchase, the office tower connected to the Riverchase Galleria. The office is Suite 915 on the ninth floor of the tower and will have three people working in it, said Mike Raita, Tuberville’s regional director for a 12-county area that includes Jefferson, Shelby, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Fayette, Lamar, Pickens, St. Clair, Talladega, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties.

Stephanie Thomas has opened Sage Salon at 2321 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 117. Thomas is a master cosmetologist with about 20 years experience in the hair care industry. Others working there include senior stylists Dorsae Holmes, Gabrielle Morris and Jessica Falls and barber Phillip Ransom. The salon offers haircuts, colors and textured styles.

205-490-1449

Cahaba Nutrition, 2409 Acton Road, has expanded into Hoover to take over the former Hoover Nutrition. The new store will be called The Met Nutrition, 2772 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 110, next to Buffalo Wild Wings.

205-848-2425, Instagram @themetnutrition

Coming Soon

The Hoover City Council recently approved for a Pet Paradise facility to be built in Tattersall Park on Alabama 119 near Greystone. The 15,000-square-foot facility will be on two acres at the corner of Greystone Way and Tattersall Boulevard and include outdoor runs and play areas, on-site veterinary care seven days a week, grooming and day camp services, and a residence quarters for a 24-hour caretaker.

Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Hero Doughnuts & Buns, and The Pants Store plan to open new locations in the Stadium Trace Village development at the corner of John Hawkins Parkway and Stadium Trace Parkway, developer Will Kadish said.

Relocations and Renovations

Hearing Solutions has expanded into a new, larger facility at 3000 Meadow Lake Drive, just a few doors down from its previous location. Owner Dana Walcheck is also pleased to announce that audiologist Abby Ryan has joined the team. 205-739-2242

Dr. Mia Cowan and MiBella Wellness are moving from 3000 Meadow Lake Drive to a bigger office at 2807 Greystone Commercial Blvd. in September. 205-995-1009

New Ownership

The Barrington on the Green apartment complex, 5775 Summer Place Parkway, has been acquired by White Eagle, and the name of the complex has changed to The Avenues of South Hoover. The 342-unit complex is now being managed by Hawthorne Residential Partners. The 28-acre community includes apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, a swimming pool, lighted tennis court, fitness facility, clubhouse and laundry facility. The complex has numerous renovations planned, including a new playground and outdoor kitchen and picnic area. Rental prices change frequently but in early July ranged from $958 to $1,300, according to the property manager. 205-549-8239

News and Accomplishments

Reignite, 2717 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 107, was recently voted Hoover’s Best Chiropractor and Best New Business in a recent Hoover’s Best poll. 205-855-3305

Avadian Credit Union has launched a Spanish language version of online and mobile banking. The Spanish language service allows members to manage their accounts, transfer funds and perform many other activities from their computers or mobile devices. The bank has branches at 1 Riverchase Parkway South, 4720 Chace Circle and 420 Old U.S. 280.

Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center, 2100 Data Park Circle, Suite 200, this fall is rebranding itself as AllerVie Health and aligning with a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists. 205-871-9661

Everyday Food Mart, 3041 John Hawkins Parkway, has rebranded from an Exxon to a Chevron gasoline station. 205-985-7705

Warren Averett Technology Group, 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200, has been selected as a member of Bob Scott’s Top 100 Value-added Resellers for 2021, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of mid-market financial software. This is the fourth year in a row the Warren Averett Technology Group has received this recognition. Companies are selected based on annual revenue generated and represent a wide range of sizes and many publishers of accounting software. 205-979-4100

Personnel Moves

Dreamcakes Bakery, 3601 Market St., recently hired Swiss pastry chef Thomas Mair, who will be creating new treats for the bakery’s menu. 205-319-9888

Joia Johnson has been appointed to the boards of Regions Financial Corp. and its subsidiary, Regions Bank, effective July 20. Johnson recently retired as chief administrative officer, general counsel and corporate secretary for Hanesbrands, an apparel manufacturer and marketer. Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Johnson served as the executive leader for the Hanesbrands board of directors’ Compensation Committee as well as the board’s Governance and Nominating Committee. She also oversaw legal, corporate social responsibility, human resources, real estate and government/trade relations functions for the company. For Regions Financial and Regions Bank, she will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Risk Committee of the boards. Johnson also serves on the board of Global Payments, a Fortune 500 payments technology company, and previously served on the boards of Crawford & Company, which specializes in insurance claims administration, and H.J. Russell & Company, a private real estate construction and property management business. Regions has seven Hoover branches at 2090 Parkway Office Circle, 1592 Montgomery Highway, 2668 Valleydale Road, 3065 John Hawkins Parkway, 2531 John Hawkins Parkway, 102 Inverness Plaza and 5420 U.S. 280.

Lee Anne Montgomery was recently named the new executive director of Somerby at St. Vincent’s One Nineteen, 200 One Nineteen Blvd. Montgomery joined the Somerby team earlier this year and recently moved back to her home state of Alabama to serve at Somerby St. Vincent’s One Nineteen in Hoover. She has more than 30 years experience as a chief nurse executive. 205-745-4600

Anniversaries

TherapySouth is celebrating its 15th anniversary of serving people with physical therapy needs. It has three locations in Hoover: 3421 S. Shades Crest Road, Suite 107; 1550 Montgomery Highway, Suite L; and 2279 Valleydale Road, Suite 200.

Fancy Fur Pet Grooming and Pet Boutique, 5291 Valleydale Road, recently celebrated its 13th anniversary. The company offers a range of specialty pet items and grooming services for all breeds. 205-408-1693

Gameday In Style Boutique, 450 Inverness Corners, is celebrating its eighth anniversary in August and now offers weekly arrivals of European and American-made apparel. 205-637-7003

Expedia Cruises, 270 Doug Baker Blvd. in the Village at Lee Branch, recently celebrated its seventh anniversary in business. 205-437-3354

DSLD AquaScapes, 5485 U.S. 280, recently celebrated its second anniversary. The Aquascapes division of DSLD Land Management is a water garden and retail center that includes pond and fountain resources. 205-437-1012

Dr. Ryan Russell and Dr. Gary Russell are celebrating the one-year anniversary of Vital Force Therapy & Wellness, 1580 Montgomery Highway, Suite 14B. The business specializes in holistic solutions for medical conditions. Services include clinically dosed IV infusions, hormone optimization, autoimmune conditions, functional medical protocols and more, including a compounding pharmacy. 205-341-9774

Matt Redmond is celebrating the one-year anniversary of his counseling practice, Redmond Christian Counseling, 2269 Chapel Road, which specializes in counseling for anxiety, anger and marriage. 205-440-3526

Closings

The Cici’s restaurant in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center, 1851 Montgomery Highway, Suites 107, 109 and 111, has closed.