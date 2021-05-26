Business Happenings

Now Open

Pebblehurst, 2915 Linden Ave., opened in April. Pebblehurst sells golf clothes, gear, clubs and more. It also offers custom fittings for golf clubs, private lessons from a PGA-certified trainer and more.

Coming Soon

Manduu Fitness, 2825 Upstairs, 18th St. S., which offers electrical muscle stimulation workouts, plans a June or July opening. 678-613-2347

A new development is in the works at 260 Oxmoor Road. The property owners plan to demolish the hotel on the property and develop an “aesthetically pleasing” climate-controlled storage facility. There are also plans to develop a retail or restaurant space on the remaining piece of the property.

Personnel Moves

Crittenden Partners, 1 Independence Drive, Suite 305, is proud to announce and welcome attorney Lindsay Van Noy as an addition to the practice. 205-874-8685

Avadian Credit Union, 475 Green Springs Highway, has hired Eric Ham as senior vice president of information technology. Ham has more than 15 years of credit union experience, having recently served as chief information officer for the St. Louis-area Scott Credit Union and prior to that as president of Managed Financial Networks, a credit union service organization. He has more than 20 years of technology experience, with a background in information security and business continuity as well as financial systems, digital systems, and lending and payment systems. He also sits on the regional advisory board for Symitar, a leading provider of technology solutions for credit unions. 888-282-3426

News and Accomplishments

Homewood's first Whataburger restaurant, 195 State Farm Parkway, had a ribbon-cutting ceremony in May.

Anniversaries

Classic Wine, 1831 28th Ave. S., Suite 110, celebrates its anniversary June 5. 205-871-9463, classicwineco.com

Tricia's Treasures, 2700 19th Place S., an antiques and accessories shop, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. 205-871-9779

Forecast Salon, 1707 28th Ave. S., is celebrating its fourth anniversary serving the Homewood community with its full-service salon. Brittany McNaughton and Mark Hyde appreciate your support and business through the years. 205-506-0500

Robins & Morton, 400 Shades Creek Parkway, is celebrating its 75th anniversary throughout this year by developing deeper roots in the community and modernizing its business, exhibited through a refreshed logo and renovated newly purchased headquarters space in Homewood. 205-870-1000

Tostadas, 1831 28th Ave. S., recently celebrated its third anniversary. 205-783-1120