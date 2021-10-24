Business Happenings- November 2021

Now Open

Bandwagon, 2908 18th St., hosted its grand opening in September and is now officially open. Bandwagon is a community-based sporting equipment and apparel store that offers a wide variety of products and gear for all things sports. 205-582-2092

Relocations and Renovations

Jim and Jim's Body Shop, 1722 27th Court S., is moving to Royal Automotive in Vestavia Hills. The body shop's property is being developed by Shannon Waltchack and will be the new home of Cahaba Cycles and two other businesses.

New Ownership

Brookwood Office Partners has purchased the building housing Macy’s, 614 Brookwood Village, in a sale-leaseback deal for an undisclosed amount, according to a Sept. 28 report at al.com. In August, Fairway Investments and Pope & Land Real Estate of Atlanta bought Brookwood Village, but Macy’s was not part of that transaction, according to a news release from the buyers. 205-868-2600

Mike Mouron, who has developed several properties in Homewood, has purchased the Valley Mall and plans to redevelop it into Luca, an Italian restaurant, along with one other business.

Birmingham-based Leveraged LLC recently sold a Homewood office building for more than $3 million, according to the Birmingham Business Journal. Leveraged belongs to local investor Bradley Lewis and sold 85 Bagby Drive to 85 Capital Partners LLC in late August for $3.3 million. The registered agent for 85 Capital Partners is John Chapman, who is connected to Farris Properties. Leveraged originally purchased the property, which is called University Building, from Caishen Building LLC for $1.9 million back in 2019, according to public records.

News and Accomplishments

The Birmingham City Council on Aug. 31 approved the rezoning of a 23.5-acre undeveloped parcel at 1110 Beacon Parkway E. to allow for the construction of an apartment complex, according to the Birmingham Business Journal. Rise: A Real Estate Company, located in Valdosta, Georgia, requested the rezoning, though it did not yet own the parcel, the BBJ reported. 229-247-2077

WestHouse, 143 Citation Court, is now renting its space out for events such as work parties, engagement parties and bridal showers. 205-527-6455

Back on Track Chiropractic Homewood, 225 Lakeshore Parkway, Suite 101, recently won the Best Chiropractic in Birmingham for the third year in a row. 205-623-5782

New Latitude Movers, 30 Industrial Drive, planned to open a new location Nov. 1 at 4255 Praytor Way in Trussville, according to the Birmingham Business Journal. 205-988-9000

Samford University's Brock School of Business, 842 Montague Drive, recently opened its Alfa Risk Management and Insurance Lab, which will provide a dedicated workspace for students to dive into real-world risk management and insurance data. Equipped with data analytics software and hardware tools, the lab will allow students opportunities to collaborate on research projects in conjunction with members of the Brock School of Business Risk Management and Insurance Advisory Board, professionals who serve as mentors and advisers from the industry.

The students at Samford University, 800 Lakeshore Drive, are the nation’s most engaged according to the 2022 rankings recently published by The Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education. Samford is ranked first nationally for student engagement, climbing one spot from second last year. Samford also ranked 184th overall among the nearly 800 universities in the national ranking, and first in Alabama, a position held every year since the rankings’ inception in 2016. The student engagement ranking assesses the degree to which students feel prepared to use their education in the real world.

Homewood-based Suture Health Inc., a SAAS-health care network enabling the exchange and signature of medical orders in one place to better manage patients at home and eliminate the fax, will compete in the Alabama Launchpad's Cycle 3 competition for $50,000.

Personnel Moves

Brookwood Baptist Health, 2010 Brookwood Medical Center Drive, has appointed Jeremy Clark as chief executive officer, replacing Tim Puthoff. Clark started his career in health care more than 15 years ago at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and served as an associate administrator there. Most recently, for the past six years, he served as the market CEO for Hilton Head Regional Healthcare, a 150-bed, two-hospital system in South Carolina. Clark also has served as CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett, a 196-bed acute care hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee, and as the chief operating officer at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing all strategic, operational and clinical activities at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and provide oversight and leadership at all five hospitals in the Brookwood Baptist Health system. 205-877-1000

205-877-1000

Avadian Credit Union, with an office at 475 Green Springs Highway, has named Richard Busby as its new vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. A native of Birmingham, Busby has spent his career in the financial industry, working as a branch manager, in business lending, in community development lending and community relations. Most recently, he worked for Wells Fargo, where he was a community relations senior consultant and managed and championed projects that promoted diversity, equity and inclusion across Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee while partnering with nonprofits that focused on underserved communities. Busby also sits on the boards of the Alabama Small Business Development Initiative, the Greater Shiloh Baptist Church Community Development Corporation and Red Mountain Theatre. He has previously served on the boards of the Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army and Operation HOPE, an organization that works to disrupt poverty and empower inclusion through financial literacy and economic education. 205-942-9977

The Samford University Board of Trustees, 800 Lakeshore Drive, recently added five new members during its Sept. 10 meeting. The Rev. Dr. John Lovelace Cantelow III, Julie Collier, Brent Fielder, Keith Kirkland and Mechelle Wilder were elected and are all Samford alumni.

Anniversaries

O'Carr's Restaurant, 2909 18th St. S., will celebrate its 47th anniversary Nov. 14. 205-879-2196

River Brook Design and Construction, 350 19th St. S., Suite 41, is celebrating its sixth anniversary in November. 205-383-9699

Dreamcakes Bakery, 960 Oxmoor Road, is celebrating its 12th anniversary this month. 205-871-9377

Mary Charles Doll House, 1901 Oxmoor Road, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. It specializes in doll repair. 205-870-5544

Hazel House Collective, 1816 28th Ave. S., is celebrating the first anniversary in its Homewood location. 205-908-7755